We made our base on a campsite at Anglet, and quickly took over an area of the site for ourselves with our six tents, surfboards, general paraphernalia and the occasional purloined plastic chair and garden gnome (to give a more homely feel…).

I don’t recall that we were too bothered about dawn patrols since we were on the piss most nights and usually woke with a stinking hangover, and given that selective memory always takes over when recalling past surf trips I’m sure we must have had our fair share of flat days, but what sticks in the mind are the memories of paddling out at Anglet, Hossegor, Biarritz Grand Plage (and even Zarautz on a brief foray into northern Spain) and trying time and time and time and time again to get to my feet and surf the face of a wave like all the cool, suntanned surf dudes around me.

“I still recall that feeling of freedom”

My first real rides were a long time coming, but eventually on some sunny beach somewhere between Zarautz and Hossegor it started to happen; short five second, then maybe even ten second rides, wobbly and totally lacking in style, but the foundations of what was to become a lifetime of chasing waves.

There was encouragement from friends, and even from surfers I’d never met before, and things were certainly far more sociable in the water than they are today. Along with locals and a good smattering of Brits we also met, surfed and drank with Aussies, Yanks and South Africans at a time when surfing, even in what is now Europe’s surf capital, was still pretty much off-grid.

I’ve been back to surf in South-West France more times than I can count over the intervening years, and I always enjoy everything about riding waves here (apart from the crowds; and the currents on a big swell), but that first surfari was something special. And hey, how many people get to ride in a hovercraft on their first surf trip?!

