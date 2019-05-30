“Wanna buy some tweeds mate?”
“What?”
“Wanna buy some tweeds?”
Given that I was on a beach in south-west France in late summer 1979, no, not really. Then it clicked – the purveyor of said garment, an Aussie dude, was trying to flog me a ‘shortie’.
Once the penny dropped I decided that yes, some new tweeds would not go amiss since I was currently taking to the waves in boardshorts or borrowed wetsuits, the latter not a pleasant concept when you consider that most blokes piss in them with the abandon of a stray dog.
And having only got into this surfing lark a few months earlier there was something of an initiation ritual about buying my first ‘wettie’, although the real initiation was the trip itself – my first surfari.
I’d begun learning to surf in early May of that year, having joined Sheffield University Surf Club (not a heavily subscribed institution given that Sheffield is one of the most landlocked cities in the UK) on the insistence of a fellow member of the university climbing club, Andy Middleton.
