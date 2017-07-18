Kelly Slater Breaks Multiple Bones In Right Foot Surfing At Jeffreys Bay In South Africa - Mpora

Share

Surfing

Kelly Slater Breaks Multiple Bones In Right Foot Surfing At Jeffreys Bay In South Africa

“Kinda like smashing my foot with a big hammer as hard as I can,” wrote Slater on Instagram.

Screenshot: Facebook (via. World Surf League).

You know Kelly Slater, right? I mean, you’ve heard of him. He’s kind of a big deal. A legend of surfing, if you will. An 11-time World Surf League Champion; a winner, an icon, a doppelgänger for this guy I know. Kelly Slater. Come on, you know Kelly Slater.

Well, anyway. That’s the Kelly Slater who’s just broken multiple bones in his right foot while competing at the Corona Open J-Bay in South Africa. You might be familiar with J-Bay (Jeffreys Bay) already as it’s the same place where Mick Fanning literally punched a shark in the face.

Slater was free surfing when a forceful whitewash took him off his board, and proceeded to slam the board into his foot at an awkward angle. He reportedly felt the bones pop, which after inspecting the gnarly x-ray comes as pretty unsurprising news to us.

Upon making it to the shore, Slater was visibly in a lot of pain. He crawled a short distance back up the beach, before medical assistance arrived on the scene and began helping him.

You ever folded your entire foot backwards? If you try it sometime, this is what it might look like. I pulled into a barrel this morning and the whitewash bounced the board back into my foot as I hit the closeout, taking all the pressure into the metatarsals. Kinda like smashing my foot with a big hammer as hard as I can. Sorta feels like I’m giving birth out of my foot right now! I’m guessing surgery and 6 week holiday is in order. Not looking forward to 30 hour flight home before surgery though. Ouch! It sucks but so many people deal with such horrible things around this world everyday that a broken foot is pretty minor in the scheme of things. Sometimes a bad thing is a good thing. I’ll make the best of my time off. #ThatsGonnaLeaveAMark #INeedElephantTranquilizers

A post shared by Kelly Slater (@kellyslater) on

Slater, who turned 45 in February, posted an image of the brutal break for his followers on Instagram. The lengthy caption was rounded off with “#ThatsGonnaLeaveAMark” and “#INeedElephantTranquilizers“.

“You ever folded your entire foot backwards? If you try it sometime, this is what it might look like,” Slater wrote.

“I pulled into a barrel this morning and the whitewash as it closed out bounced the board back into my foot, taking all the pressure into the metartasals, kinda like smashing my foot with a big hammer as hard as I can. Sorta feels like I’m giving birth out of my foot right now,” he added.

Slater, who’s coming to the end of a phenomenal career, dropped hints in November of last year re: the subject of an impending retirement from the sport. He will be out of action for at least six weeks…meaning he’ll be unable to compete in an upcoming international surf competition in Tahiti.

We wish him well in his recovery, and hope to see him surfing again soon.

Share

Topics:

Action Sports article fear sadness surprise video

Related Articles

Skateboarding

Top Deck | How to Choose the Right Skateboard Deck for You

How do you choose the best skateboard deck for you? What length and shape should you go for and how concave do you want it?

How to Choose the Right Skateboard Deck for You
Skateboarding

Buying Your First Skateboard | Complete Setup Versus Separate Components

What's better as a beginner skateboarder, a complete setup or separate components? This helpful video and guide talks you through the basics.

Buying Your First Skateboard | Complete Setup Versus Separate Components
Multi Sport

Introducing Rad Season | Your One Stop Shop for Action Sports Holidays & Events

Struggling for holiday ideas? Want to do something rad? Check out this new events and booking website

Introducing Rad Season | Your One Stop Shop for Action Sports Holidays & Events
Skateboarding

Water Way To Go | Popular YouTube Channel Destroys Skateboard Wheel With Waterjet

This is surprisingly satisfying.

Watch: Waterjet Channel Slice Through Skateboard Wheel And Make It Explode
BMX

X Games Minneapolis 2017 | We Speak to Ben Wallace Ahead of the Return of BMX Dirt

The British BMX Dirt specialist is looking to go one better than his silver medal in 2016...

X Games Minneapolis 2017 | We Speak to Ben Wallace Ahead of the Return of BMX Dirt
BMX

X Games Minneapolis | The Biggest Show in Action Sports Returns

We speak to BMX Vert star Simon Tabron, and come down with a serious case of X Games fever.

X Games Minneapolis | The Biggest Action Sports Showcase in the World Returns
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production