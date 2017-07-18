Screenshot: Facebook (via. World Surf League).

You know Kelly Slater, right? I mean, you’ve heard of him. He’s kind of a big deal. A legend of surfing, if you will. An 11-time World Surf League Champion; a winner, an icon, a doppelgänger for this guy I know. Kelly Slater. Come on, you know Kelly Slater.

Well, anyway. That’s the Kelly Slater who’s just broken multiple bones in his right foot while competing at the Corona Open J-Bay in South Africa. You might be familiar with J-Bay (Jeffreys Bay) already as it’s the same place where Mick Fanning literally punched a shark in the face.

Slater was free surfing when a forceful whitewash took him off his board, and proceeded to slam the board into his foot at an awkward angle. He reportedly felt the bones pop, which after inspecting the gnarly x-ray comes as pretty unsurprising news to us.

Upon making it to the shore, Slater was visibly in a lot of pain. He crawled a short distance back up the beach, before medical assistance arrived on the scene and began helping him.