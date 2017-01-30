Sixth-richest-man-in-the-world Mark Zuckerberg has dropped the ‘quiet title actions’ which were filed against native Hawaiian land-owners to allow him to build a wall around 700-acres of land he purchased on the surfing haven of Kauai.

The Facebook owner bought the huge chunk of land in Kauai for an estimated $100,000,000 back in 2014, before causing quite an uproar by trying to corner it off. He now says that he did not understand the issues properly when he filed the quiet title actions, and says it’s “clear we made a mistake”.

Kauai is a beautiful island in the Central Pacific that is part of the Hawaiian archipelago, nicknamed ‘The Garden Isle’ thanks to the tropical rainforest and dramatic cliffs, which are some of the most beautiful in the world.

In… eerily familiar American form these days, Zuckerberg planned to build a wall around his new land, but came across some problems when doing so.