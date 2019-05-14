The Emotional One

Andy Irons, France, 2005

Credit: Roger Sharp

“I’d say this is my most ‘famous’ shot. There must have been around forty people shooting on this day, despite it being late afternoon with pretty horrible light. I went right to the other end of the beach to see if I could make the best of a pretty sucky situation, and set up next to a Billabong photographer. Let me tell you something – surf photographers, they love to chat. They’ll talk and talk, but always have one eye on the horizon so they know when a set is coming in. This guy next to me though, he wasn’t paying any attention to the water when this moment happened. I’d only just made the transition to digital when I took this, which was pretty lucky because the frame was washed out, and I was able to bring it back in post.

“I see this now as a small moment of him frozen in his prime”

“That’s when I saw that the surfer I’d photographed – and who made this wave, by the way – was Andy Irons. At the time, he was the best in the world. I sent it to his sponsor, Billabong. ‘Ah, you’re going to charge us big for this, aren’t you,’ they said. I got around $4000 for the image and they used it in some global campaigns. I later heard from one of the Quiksilver photographers that when Kelly Slater saw it, he said, “Right, I need to get a shot like that.” With what happened with Andy later on in his life [Andy died from a ‘heart attack and acute mixed drug ingestion’ in 2010], I see this now as a small moment of him frozen in his prime.”

The Trippy One

Micah Lester, Thurso in Scotland, 2011

Credit: Roger Sharp

“We only had two waves for this entire session with Micah. This was shot on the first, and on the second one he broke his ankle. The water colour is mad. That golden, Irn-Bru tone? That’s from the Scottish peat coming out of the river. It’s so different from anywhere else.”

The Painful One

PMPA in Ireland, 2000

Credit: Roger Sharp

“Twenty years ago, people started to wake up to the idea of how sick Ireland is for waves, but it still took a lot to tempt a surfer to climb down a cliff to ride somewhere like PMPA, in Bundoran. Now, you can bet you’ll see a line-up of 20-or-so local chargers out here. It’s one of those secret spots that everyone knows about. On this trip, we were with South African journalist Craig Jarvis and a couple of other guys. Craig was surfing, but got lipped and had to fight his way to the reef. That’s when he started waving at us. We just waved back, but soon realised something might be wrong.

“Turns out, he’d ripped his ‘rectal sheath’, which is essentially the bit between a guy’s legs where the balls retract back into”

“We finally saw that he couldn’t lift his legs up to climb the 20ft cliffs out of there. Turns out, he’d ripped his ‘rectal sheath’, which is essentially the bit between a guy’s legs where the balls retract back into. He’d basically done the splits off that wave and landed on his bollocks, tearing some of the tissue inside him. We got him to the doctor, by which time the entirety of his upper thighs were black with blood flowing under his skin. The doctor was laughing, though. He had no idea how he’d done it.”