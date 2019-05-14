Shutter Life | Surf Photographer Roger 'Sharpy' Sharp's Life Behind The Lens - Mpora

Share

Surfing

Shutter Life | Surf Photographer Roger ‘Sharpy’ Sharp’s Life Behind The Lens

Getting the stories behind the photos from a man who's spent 25 years shooting surfers

As happy accidents go, Roger Sharp snapping his collarbone in a French shore break is right up there. Now that twenty-five years of hindsight has passed since the agony, that is.

“Growing up, I wasn’t into photography at all. It came to me towards the end of school, when I started playing around with a little waterproof Minolta compact. Then towards the end of university I bought my first SLR for £35 – a Russian battleship of a camera that I found in a junk shop. Around the same time, in 1994, I took off with some mates to France for a month, but on the second day I broke my collarbone in the surf. I was kinda forced to pick up my camera, instead of sitting on the beach sulking all day. That’s where the hobby morphed into a job. It was never my intention, until I realised people would, effectively, pay me to go on holiday.”

“That’s where the hobby morphed into a job. It was never my intention, until I realised people would, effectively, pay me to go on holiday”

A quarter of a century later, and hugely respected British surf photographer, film maker and magazine editor ‘Sharpy’, 47, has taken his lens into waters right around the world, shooting the planet’s finest riders for surfing’s biggest international magazines and brands. But despite the ability to make tropical waters of far-flung islands his office, and American and Australian household names his colleagues, the breath-robbing, nut-stealing frosty seas surrounding the UK, and their homegrown shredders, remain his regular workspaces and workmates of choice.

“Yeah, of course, Hawaii is always fun. But I’ve not been in a while and it’s so bloody expensive right now. My absolute favourite place to shoot, though, is Thurso [in north Scotland]. The waves are incredible, the people are really nice, and it’s still really unspoilt. The air is fresh, and if you’re lucky, you can see the Northern Lights. It doesn’t really feel like the same country – it’s got that Norwegian vibe. It’s relaxing in the nature, but that nature can turn pretty savage pretty quickly, too.”

It’s why, as we trawl through Sharpy’s archives with him for ten of the most pivotal images of his career, shots from cold grey homeland waters make the cut far more often than we might have expected. Heavy slabs in Scotland and secret spots in Ireland intertwine with photographs of poster boy chargers pulling into pristine waves in world-famous European breaks and on far-flung idyllic islands. What unites them all, though, is the truly epic and envy-inducing stories behind them. Take a look…

The Early One

Rob Machado, France, 1999

Credit: Roger Sharp

In 1990, I started to travel to France every year to surf, and later to shoot. I always went with a bunch of mates at the end of August, as it coincided with the Hossegor competitions. In 1999, I saw how nice this spot was looking, so swam out with my camera and saw that Rob Machado was in the water with me. I couldn’t see any other photographers with him, so I took the opportunity to get a shot. Shooting fisheye in beach breaks is such a pain in the arse because it can be so rippy, so as soon as got this I body-surfed back in. In those days, I was still using film – I got this with an old Canon – so I never really knew if I’d ‘got’ the shot.

“You’d only get the feeling that you’d got it if you’d had eye contact with the surfer at the moment you’d hit the shutter”

“You’d only get the feeling that you’d got it if you’d had eye contact with the surfer at the moment you’d hit the shutter. Needless to say, I was so stoked when I developed this. I’ll be honest, I think if I’d got another frame immediately after this one, the wave would have looked even sicker, but it is what it is, and nevertheless, this got picked up by Surfer Magazine and became my first ever double-page spread. It was such a massive moment for me – an English kid getting a DPS in the world’s biggest surf magazine.”

The Emotional One

Andy Irons, France, 2005

Credit: Roger Sharp

“I’d say this is my most ‘famous’ shot. There must have been around forty people shooting on this day, despite it being late afternoon with pretty horrible light. I went right to the other end of the beach to see if I could make the best of a pretty sucky situation, and set up next to a Billabong photographer. Let me tell you something – surf photographers, they love to chat. They’ll talk and talk, but always have one eye on the horizon so they know when a set is coming in. This guy next to me though, he wasn’t paying any attention to the water when this moment happened. I’d only just made the transition to digital when I took this, which was pretty lucky because the frame was washed out, and I was able to bring it back in post.

“I see this now as a small moment of him frozen in his prime”

“That’s when I saw that the surfer I’d photographed – and who made this wave, by the way – was Andy Irons. At the time, he was the best in the world. I sent it to his sponsor, Billabong. ‘Ah, you’re going to charge us big for this, aren’t you,’ they said. I got around $4000 for the image and they used it in some global campaigns. I later heard from one of the Quiksilver photographers that when Kelly Slater saw it, he said, “Right, I need to get a shot like that.” With what happened with Andy later on in his life [Andy died from a ‘heart attack and acute mixed drug ingestion’ in 2010], I see this now as a small moment of him frozen in his prime.”

The Trippy One

Micah Lester, Thurso in Scotland, 2011

Credit: Roger Sharp

“We only had two waves for this entire session with Micah. This was shot on the first, and on the second one he broke his ankle. The water colour is mad. That golden, Irn-Bru tone? That’s from the Scottish peat coming out of the river. It’s so different from anywhere else.”

The Painful One

PMPA in Ireland, 2000

Credit: Roger Sharp

“Twenty years ago, people started to wake up to the idea of how sick Ireland is for waves, but it still took a lot to tempt a surfer to climb down a cliff to ride somewhere like PMPA, in Bundoran. Now, you can bet you’ll see a line-up of 20-or-so local chargers out here. It’s one of those secret spots that everyone knows about. On this trip, we were with South African journalist Craig Jarvis and a couple of other guys. Craig was surfing, but got lipped and had to fight his way to the reef. That’s when he started waving at us. We just waved back, but soon realised something might be wrong.

“Turns out, he’d ripped his ‘rectal sheath’, which is essentially the bit between a guy’s legs where the balls retract back into”

“We finally saw that he couldn’t lift his legs up to climb the 20ft cliffs out of there. Turns out, he’d ripped his ‘rectal sheath’, which is essentially the bit between a guy’s legs where the balls retract back into. He’d basically done the splits off that wave and landed on his bollocks, tearing some of the tissue inside him. We got him to the doctor, by which time the entirety of his upper thighs were black with blood flowing under his skin. The doctor was laughing, though. He had no idea how he’d done it.”

The Lucky One

Oli Adams, near Donegal in Ireland, 2013

Credit: Roger Sharp

“I really hate getting up in the morning. The only time I’m ever happy to wake early is if I know the waves and weather are worth it. Getting in the sea before sunrise in Ireland does not feel worth it. But the early light here is what makes the shot so successful, illuminating the wave like that. If I’d shot this a millisecond before, I’d have been pointing my camera into the sun and wouldn’t have been able to see a thing, but the lip fell perfectly for me. This wave is one of my favourites to shoot, actually. It’s so fun. You get smashed on the bottom occasionally, but its relatively safe. Oli’s one of the best people to travel with as well. he’s one of the biggest frothers I know. He’s always so keen.”

The ‘Long Time Coming’ One

Noah Lane, G-Spot in Ireland, 2018

Credit: Roger Sharp

“The first time I shot at Ireland’s G-Spot was 2002. Back then, you’d get towed onto the wave, but now surfers are paddling it. Crazy. It breaks quite a long way out, so the conditions need to be perfect for it to work. It has to be clean, and to get it clean is ridiculously rare. For this trip, we’d been keeping an eye on the charts for ages. One minute it’d look like it was on, and the next it would just go to hell. It was December too, and we were getting super close to Christmas. And then it opened, we went for it, and we got a three-day window. I shot this on the very first morning. I love it, because it’s solid evidence that the waves in Britain and Ireland, on their day, are totally world-class.”

The Sketchy One

Dan Joel, Mexico, 2006

Credit: Roger Sharp

“This is a little shore-break near Puerto Escondido, where one of my mates had been held up at gunpoint two months before we arrived. Some local bandits robbed him of his boards and camera kit, but the cops later found and arrested them. When my mate and his crew went down to the police station, they were offered a big stick and told to get on and do what they like with the thieves. Obviously, they were pretty confused – they got their gear and got out of there. I was there with Dan Joel and Ian Battrick, on a beach completely alone and with nobody else in sight. This wave broke my camera housing after throwing me over the falls. Whilst I was freaking out as it was a new camera, I didn’t notice the next wave coming in, which absolutely detonated on me and broke my ribs. I got the shot, though.”

The ‘Lightbulb Moment’ One

Craig Sage, Mundaka In Spain, 2001

Credit: Roger Sharp

“This is where I learned how painful hesitation can be. When you’re in the ocean, you need to make decisions fast, and to stick to them – it can be the difference between going over a wave and getting smashed by it. This was shot on the week of the World Tour, which was supposed to be taking place but had been forced to cancel as the Twin Towers terror attacks had taken place.

“This was shot on the week of the World Tour, which was supposed to be taking place but had been forced to cancel as the Twin Towers terror attacks had taken place”

The guy in the shot is Craig Sage, the owner of the surf shop in Mundaka. I had a niggling feeling that I was in the wrong spot, and stalled between staying put and moving somewhere new. That’s all it took to get sucked over the lip of a wave and driven to the bottom, where I felt my knee totally blow out. I was lucky though – Aussie surfer Mick Campbell broke his back on the very same wave. Before I got hit, I managed to get a bunch of nice shots. A lot of photographers won’t bother shooting the local guys – they only shoot the pros they’re with. But if someone’s charging, I’m gonna get a picture. This shot’s just been used in a History of Mundaka book, too.”

The ‘First’ One

Robyn Davies, Maldives, 2003

Credit: Roger Sharp

“This made the cover of Surf Europe, becoming the first female cover of a major surf magazine in Europe. I travelled with Robyn heaps back in the day, when I was still shooting on film. She’s a mega charger and super nice. It’s taken an awfully long time for the industry to start seeing female surfers as equals. The levels are insane – all the top girls are ridiculous – but the media are totally male-biased. I remember getting some awesome stuff on an all-girl trip in California, and no magazine would touch it. It’s better now, but there’s a lot to be done yet. The whole thing about surf magazines, their aim is to sell the dream of going surfing in dead nice places. You want the reader to want to be there. And this does it.”

The Impactful One

Credit: Roger Sharp

William Aliotti, Supertubos in Portugal, 2014

“Supertubos doesn’t just break, it erupts. It’s so heavy that it explodes sand out the back. On this day, riders had to spend the entire time waiting for the right wave to present itself, getting really frustrated, and desperate for a good one. Then this happened – the biggest wave of the whole afternoon. As Willy started paddling for it the entire beach started screaming “nooo!”

“Then this happened – the biggest wave of the whole afternoon. As Willy started paddling for it the entire beach started screaming “nooo!””

“He got the drop and pulled in, but the wave closed out. Seeing him go down, it was the most scared I’ve ever seen a crowd of people. Everyone thought he’d just died. But he popped out the back and he was all fine. Crazy. We put this on the cover of Carve. It’s rare to see a drop shot on a cover – covers are generally always barrels – but people were blown away when they saw this, and it was too mad not to give it the prime real estate.”

Sharpy is very good on Twitter. Follow him at @SharpySurf

You May Also Like

Justine Dupont | The Big Interview

Cold Water Warriors | How To Go Surfing In Winter And Have A Good Time

Share

Topics:

awe gallery inspiration Listicle

Related Articles

Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

Cracked Out | Photographer Chris Burkard Discusses Offwidth Climbing

The adventure photographer reflects on one epic Yosemite journey

Photographer Chris Burkard And Free Solo Climber Alex Honnold Discuss Offwidth Climbing In New Black Diamond Film
Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

Probably the greatest five videos in the history of this week

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Multi Sport

The Mpora Podcast | Episode Four With Michael Oblowitz

This month's pod features a chat with the director of new Nathan Fletcher documentary 'Heavy Water'

The Mpora Podcast | Episode 4
Mountaineering & Expeditions

Touching The Void | Exploring Why We Climb Mountains Through Performance Art

How the tale of Simon Yates' and Joe Simpson's infamous climb in the Andes was brought to life on stage

Touching the Void | Exploring The 'Why We Climb Mountains' Question Through Performance Art
Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

Roll up, roll up, roll up... it's the five best videos of the week

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Mountain Biking

Mountain Biking In Saint Martin | How The Island Is Bouncing Back From Hurricane Irma

Epic trails, epic views, epic music festival... mountain bikers will love what St Martin has to offer

Mountain Biking In Saint Martin | How One Small Caribbean Island Is Bouncing Back From The Devastation Caused By Hurricane Irma
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production