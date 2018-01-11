But we could be wrong. If you think we are, by all means let us know in the comments. We totally get why it was a mistake to publish those photos, but really that’s all it was – a mistake. Call us crazy for thinking it’s a bit odd to slash someone’s tyres and vandalise their truck in your bid to keep a surf spot secret, when it’s clear that such actions are obviously only going to draw more attention to the spot in question as well (doubt we’d be writing about it if they hadn’t done that).

Photo: Ben Landricombe

Landricombe, for his part, wishes he had never taken the photos to begin with.

He told The Inertia: “It was an accident and I just wanted to try to show some cool angles of the wave.

“I’m not a bad guy. I sort of wish I never took the shots, but a lesson learned. It’s gotten way out of hand. I’m a mellow surfer with good vibes and then you get these angry surfers who punch the water and scream when they make mistakes.

“The problem is that in the surf lately there’s far more anger than good so it’s making surfing a bit unpleasant. As Kelly Slater says, ‘The best surfers are the ones who are having the most fun. I’m going to hibernate now let it blow over.”

Our final say, for what it’s worth, is that the car kind of reminded us of the infamous 1998 Rover Saloon from Alan Partridge. Jurassic Park.