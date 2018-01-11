We all know surfers tend to be tight-lipped when it comes to secret spots, and the unwritten rule says that you should never give a spot away.
We also know it’s a sport infamous for localism. An early surfer of the Eisbach river wave in Munich once told us that if we’d come to their wave in the 80s they would’ve “thrown [our] cameras into the water to protect the place”. That may sound extreme, but now that their wave has become an international phenomenon, even the guys that first made it possible to surf there have to get up at 4am and rig it with lighting if they want to surf without queues.
Still, throwing a stranger’s camera gear in a river seems a bit much right? Well what about vandalising a photographer’s pick up truck with insults straight out a U.S teen drama after they’ve given away your surf spot? And leaving them threatening messages online for good measure?
