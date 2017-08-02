Words by Ben Mondy | Main photo: Getty

“Barbados is amazing, so cruisy and fun,” Australian surfer Mikey Wright tells Mpora, sitting on white sand under a palm tree while watching the small lefthanders off a break called Bannons at Drill Hall Beach roll down a coral reef. Wright is a professional surfer, known for his signature mullet and his famous surfing siblings, Owen and Tyler.

“We’ve been staying around the corner at the Hilton, surfing and diving out the front, hitting the pool and driving over to the east coast to surf on lay days,” Wright continued. “I have to keep reminding myself I’m here for the comp and not a holiday. I’m so laid-back I’m getting horizontal.” When even hard-nosed competitive surfers are starting to go all vacay, you sense how this island can affect you.

Wright was in Barbados for the first WSL qualifying event to be held in there, titled the Barbados Pro. That competition was held on the Island’s south coast and featured a 100 of the world’s best young professional surfers. As with Wright, for many of them it was their first time on the island and the competition provided an excuse to explore an island that has something for every surfer.

You don’t have to be an expert surfer to have fun in Barbados, you don’t have to be a surfer to be honest, but it sure does help. With three coasts, consistent swell, warm waters and friendly locals, this slice of the Caribbean is a true paradise. It’s a place to unplug, unwind and live for the moment. Oh, and drink rum, there’s plenty of that.