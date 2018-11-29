Surfer Dan | Stunning Short Film Explores One Man's Love Of Surfing In Lake Superior - Mpora

Surfing

Surfer Dan | Stunning Short Film Explores One Man’s Love Of Surfing In Lake Superior

This film's been so well shot you'll want to hang screen grabs from it on your wall

When you think about surfing, your brain no doubt conjures up images of Hawaii. Big kahunas, big waves, big spoonfuls of soulful ocean, Hawaii is surfing on a postcard; surfing drawn by a five-year old.

Somewhere that’s the opposite of all this, or so you might believe, is Lake Superior in North America. Lake Superior is a genuinely massive, oh-man-look-how-unbelievably-big-it-is-on-the-map, lake sandwiched between Canada and the U.S. It has a surface area of 82,100 km2.

Situated as it is up on the Canadian border, Lake Superior as a place is very often as cold and un-Hawaii like as a geographical location like that might suggest. The idea of actually surfing such a spot is, for most of us at least, the exclusive realm of mavericks, dreamers, and madmen.

However, now we’ve seen this film (titled: ‘Surfer Dan’) we’ve come to realise it’s actually an activity for people like Dan. People like Dan who are called Dan, like surfing a lot, and don’t care one jot how many icicles they have frozen to their incredibly manly beard.

‘Surfer Dan’ is a beautifully shot, Camp4 Collective production, that explores one man’s unconditional love for surfing. And honestly, cannot stress this enough, some of the shots in it really are just so, so, what’s the word? Perfect. Yes, perfect. That’s it. Perfect. Perfect shots. Perfectly filmed. Perfection.

