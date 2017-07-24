Looking For A Job Doing What You Love? This British Surf Company Are Hiring

Finisterre founder Tom Kay wants you to come and work with him – Photo: Finisterre

“I was looking for a job, and then I found a job” lamented Mancunian warbler and former lyrical genius turned latter day Brexit-supporting shock-headline-generator Steven Patrick Morrissey “and heaven knows I’m miserable now.”

Most of us can relate to old Mozz. Work is that four letter word that most of us dread, and would love to get away from, but in reality, it’s what pays the bills, and ensures we can have adventures when we want them.

Brace yourself. It doesn’t have to be this way. Why don’t you get a job in the surfing industry? Get paid to be in the sport you love?

“Yeah, but doing what Mpora, you null” we hear you cry. Well, luckily for all of your surf loving job-haters out there, we’ve got good news. British surf company Finisterre are hiring for a very special position that they’ve just created.

The Cornwall based company are looking for a full time Wetsuit Recycler. Sounds odd? Stick with us.

“The elephant in the room for the sufing industry is what to do with a wetsuit at the end of its life.”

Anybody who’s been surfing for long enough will doubtless have a slowly building collection of old wetsuits that no longer cut the aquatic mustard, and this is a bit of a problem – these suits aren’t amazing for the environment. It means something in the region of 380 tonnes of non-biodegradable chemical-based waste is being disposed of directly from old wetsuits every single year. Not ideal.

“There have been some great advances in eco wetsuits and the search for alternatives to petroleum based neoprene, but the real elephant in the room for the watersports industry is what to do with a wetsuit at the end of its functional life. It’s a massive, global problem that we need to address, in this day and age there has to be a solution, and this is what we’re committed to finding.” said Tom Kay, the founder of Finisterre.

“In the UK alone, surfers are replacing their suits on average every two years, with no real idea what to do with their old suits”.