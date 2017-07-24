Looking For A Job Doing What You Love? This British Surf Company Are Hiring - Mpora

Share

Surfing

Looking For A Job Doing What You Love? This British Surf Company Are Hiring

Finisterre are looking for a full time employee, who can help them save the planet

Finisterre founder Tom Kay wants you to come and work with him – Photo: Finisterre

“I was looking for a job, and then I found a job” lamented Mancunian warbler and former lyrical genius turned latter day Brexit-supporting shock-headline-generator Steven Patrick Morrissey “and heaven knows I’m miserable now.”

Most of us can relate to old Mozz. Work is that four letter word that most of us dread, and would love to get away from, but in reality, it’s what pays the bills, and ensures we can have adventures when we want them.

Swapping The Streets of London For Cornish Surf Is Easier Than You Think

Brace yourself. It doesn’t have to be this way. Why don’t you get a job in the surfing industry? Get paid to be in the sport you love?

“Yeah, but doing what Mpora, you null” we hear you cry. Well, luckily for all of your surf loving job-haters out there, we’ve got good news. British surf company Finisterre are hiring for a very special position that they’ve just created.

The Cornwall based company are looking for a full time Wetsuit Recycler. Sounds odd? Stick with us.

“The elephant in the room for the sufing industry is what to do with a wetsuit at the end of its life.”

Anybody who’s been surfing for long enough will doubtless have a slowly building collection of old wetsuits that no longer cut the aquatic mustard, and this is a bit of a problem – these suits aren’t amazing for the environment. It means something in the region of 380 tonnes of non-biodegradable chemical-based waste is being disposed of directly from old wetsuits every single year. Not ideal.

“There have been some great advances in eco wetsuits and the search for alternatives to petroleum based neoprene, but the real elephant in the room for the watersports industry is what to do with a wetsuit at the end of its functional life. It’s a massive, global problem that we need to address, in this day and age there has to be a solution, and this is what we’re committed to finding.” said Tom Kay, the founder of Finisterre.

“In the UK alone, surfers are replacing their suits on average every two years, with no real idea what to do with their old suits”.

A surfer in a Finisterre wetsuit looks on at the impact zone, possibly pondering the environmental impact of wetsuit production – Photo: Finisterre

With this in mind Finisterre have teamed up with Exeter University down on the South Coast to employ a full time member of staff who’ll be supporting the University’s Professor Oana Ghita to develop a fully recycled and recyclable wetsuit.

The role involves investigating options for materials, manufacturing and recycling processes, carrying out indepth materials and industry analysis, developing new testing techniques and investigating remanufacturing and circular economy concepts. Easy, right? To find out a bit more, check out the Standing Sideways podcast, where Mpora’s old china Matt Barr chats exclusively to Kay.

The position is open to absolutely anybody, and it’s a chance to not only get a job in the surf industry, but also to help do your bit to save the planet, and the waves you love to ride. If you want to apply, check out the Finisterre website. Applications close on Thursday 17th August 2017.

Morrissey would be proud.

You May Also Like

10 Jobs in Surfing For Anyone Who is Too Rubbish To Turn Pro

21 Stunning Views That’ll Make You Want To Quit Your Job & Become A Surf Bum

Share

Topics:

Action Sports freestyel female inspiration news

Related Articles

Skateboarding

How to Put Grip Tape on a Skateboard | Beginner's Guide

How do you add grip tape to a new skateboard deck? And what do you need?

How to Put Grip Tape on a Skateboard | Beginner's Guide
BMX

X Games Minneapolis 2017 | We Speak to Garrett Reynolds, Coco Zurita and Daniel Sandoval About Success on the Big Stage

We speak to riders on the podium about what makes the X Games so damn special...

X Games Minneapolis 2017 | We Speak to Garrett Reynolds, Coco Zurita and Daniel Sandoval About Success on the Big Stage
Skateboarding

Build It & They Will Come | How to Assemble Your First Deck, Trucks & Wheels

How do you attach skateboard trucks to your deck? How do you set your trucks up correctly? This first time buying guide has everything you...

How to Build a Skateboard | Assembling Your First Deck, Trucks & Wheels
Skateboarding

Hot Wheels | How To Choose the Right Skateboard Wheels & Bearings For You

Do you want harder wheels or softer wheels? What's a durometer reading? And how do you insert bearings?

How To Choose the Right Skateboard Wheels & Trucks For You | Buying Guide
Skateboarding

Top Deck | How to Choose the Right Skateboard Deck for You

How do you choose the best skateboard deck for you? What length and shape should you go for and how concave do you want it?

How to Choose the Right Skateboard Deck for You | Buying Guide
Skateboarding

Buying Your First Skateboard | Complete Setup Versus Separate Components

What's better as a beginner skateboarder, a complete setup or separate components? This helpful video and guide talks you through the basics.

Buying Your First Skateboard | Complete Setup Versus Separate Components
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production