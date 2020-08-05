The kings of the commercial drone market, DJI, released their all new Mavic Air 2 – an update to the now dated original Mavic Air – in April, just before the start of the lockdown. And, because of this lockdown, we didn’t get the chance to bring the Mavic Air 2 out into its natural, epic mountain scenery, habitat right away. There are enough videos of people flying these drones in their back garden, and we didn’t want to add to that.

So, with lockdowns finally easing and the Mpora crew heading to the Lake District with team Outdoors Magic, to help them film their new Outdoor 100 buyer’s guide (keep an eye out for that – it’s a good one), we thought this would be the perfect time to finally let the new Mavic Air 2 stretch its wings.

The updated Mavic Air 2 now looks like a mini Mavic 2 Pro. Photo: Jordan Tiernan

This, the Mavic Air 2, is obviously an update to the original Mavic Air. DJI has now positioned it between the ultra lightweight Mavic Mini and the ‘prosumer’ Mavic Pro 2 in terms of size and video specs. We see this as an effort to clearly define each of their drone models and reduce the overlap. Quite a bit has changed from the previous model, so let’s jump straight into it.

Size

First thing to mention is the size of this thing. It’s not tiny (like the original Mavic Air), but then again, it’s not large (like the Mavic 2 Pro). In fact, it’s fair to say that the Mavic Air 2 sits in the middle of these two models in terms of size. To be a little more specific than that, the Mavic Air 2 measures up 180 x 97 x 84mm when folded up – that’s still (just about) small enough to fit into the palm of your hand.