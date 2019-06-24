RoboMaster S1 | DJI Launch Advanced Educational Robot With Mini-Cannon - Mpora

Share

Tech

RoboMaster S1 | DJI Launch Advanced Educational Robot With Mini-Cannon

Pretty sure this DJI robot is going to be on everyone's wish list this Christmas

When the machines finally declare war on humanity, they will come for us via the air, via the sea, and via the land. It is inevitable. We’ve come to terms with it. You should too.

Introducing the RoboMaster S1 from DJI. It’s being marketed as an educational robot, one that opens the door to a load of learning opportunities (programming, working with AI technology, engineering etc). Let’s face it though, the main reason you (you big kid) and actual children will want this in your / their lives is the FPV driving fun, the battle modes, and the mini-cannon. Yeah, that’s right. Mini-cannon.

“DJI have already got half the world’s adventurers frothing over their drones”

Features on the RoboMaster S1 include ‘People Recognition’, ‘Racing’ mode, ‘Automatic Driving’, ‘Intelligent Sensing Armour’, and ‘4WD Omnidirectional Movement’. And that’s just for starters.

DJI have already got half the world’s adventurers frothing over their drones, so if early signs are anything to go by they’re onto another winner with this little fella. For more information on this tech, head on over to the DJI website. Prepare to nerdgasm (if you haven’t already).

Screenshot via DJI (YouTube)
Screenshot via DJI (YouTube)
Screenshot via DJI (YouTube)
Screenshot via DJI (YouTube)
Screenshot via DJI (YouTube)
Screenshot via DJI (YouTube)

You May Also Like

Action Cams | Has DJI Launched a GoPro Killer?

Insta 360 One X 360 Camera | Review

Share

Topics:

anticipation Gear video

Related Articles

Gear

Nice Bit of Kit That | Quiksilver Echo Beach Board Shorts

Quiksilver have set their nostalgia gun to 11, and are primed to fire it at groin this summer

Nice Bit of Kit That | Quiksilver Echo Beach Checker Board Shorts
Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

Finally, an insight into what your soap gets up to when you leave the bathroom

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Skiing

CopenHill | Watch Jesper Tjäder Ski On A Power Plant

Denmark's capital has got its very own "mountain," and it looks like good times guaranteed

Watch Freestyle Skier Jesper Tjäder Skiing On Top Of A Power Plant In Copenhagen
Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

So that's how to make Vans...

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

We still don't fully understand how the dude in video one still has kneecaps

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Mountain Biking

Watch | Brandon Semenuk And Ryan Howard In 'Parallel'

Brace your mountain bike-eating stomach for a double helping of the good stuff

Parallel | Watch Brandon Semenuk And Ryan Howard Serve Up The Ultimate Duet
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production