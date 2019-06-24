When the machines finally declare war on humanity, they will come for us via the air, via the sea, and via the land. It is inevitable. We’ve come to terms with it. You should too.

Introducing the RoboMaster S1 from DJI. It’s being marketed as an educational robot, one that opens the door to a load of learning opportunities (programming, working with AI technology, engineering etc). Let’s face it though, the main reason you (you big kid) and actual children will want this in your / their lives is the FPV driving fun, the battle modes, and the mini-cannon. Yeah, that’s right. Mini-cannon.

“DJI have already got half the world’s adventurers frothing over their drones”

Features on the RoboMaster S1 include ‘People Recognition’, ‘Racing’ mode, ‘Automatic Driving’, ‘Intelligent Sensing Armour’, and ‘4WD Omnidirectional Movement’. And that’s just for starters.

DJI have already got half the world’s adventurers frothing over their drones, so if early signs are anything to go by they’re onto another winner with this little fella. For more information on this tech, head on over to the DJI website. Prepare to nerdgasm (if you haven’t already).