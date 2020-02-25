As with a lot of techy bits of kit these days, each new device update may look and feel like the same of technology as last year’s update. Take the iPhone 8, 9, X, 10 or whatever they’re now calling it; each year comes with such tiny upgrades to make you want it but also leaves out enough features to keep you wishing for more juicy stuff next year.

“Is it time for an upgrade?”

GoPro have sometimes fallen victim to the Groundhog Day effect with previous releases. But 2019 was a good year for GoPro, as when they announced the all-new Hero 8 there really were some changes to get excited about. We’d imagine that you’ve got yourself a previous generation of these plucky action cams already, but is it time for an upgrade?

So what’s so good about the Hero 8? It’s square, got a camera on the front, screen on the back and the classic record button on the top – sounds just the same as any other GoPro, right? Well, yes, that’s true if you look at it in that respect. However, dig a little deeper and take a look under the hood of the Hero 8 and you’ll soon realise that there’s more here than meets the eye.

Pictured: Photo taken from the all new GoPro Hero8 black. Zermatt, Switzerland.

I’ve spent the winter out in the Alps with the new Hero 8 and with that, have got some actual first hand experiences on how this action cam is able to live up to a beating in the mountains and how these new features can give your (obviously) already epic footage that special edge over the rest. So, let’s pop that metaphorical hood and break these features down.

Design Changes

At fist glance, the new Hero 8 might look like a normal old GoPro. As stated though, that’s an illusion; one which doesn’t do justice to the evolution this punchy little number has gone through.

Firstly, GoPro have done away with the entire skeleton mount – meaning that the external housing is what provides all the cameras protection. GoPro have been moving towards this level of exposure when they ditched that old school clear plastic waterproof case.

The mounting on the Hero 8 has now been replaced with GoPro’s all new ‘fingers’, which remove the need for this pesky housing unit.

Pictured: GoPro Hero8 Black ‘fingers’

We’re a big fan of the removal of the outer housing, it was just another thing to break / lose when you’re out in the field – not to mention that added faff of having to remove the GoPro from the housing each time you wanted to change the battery – I know, first world problems, right?

For those of you worried about GoPro’s ‘fingers’ breaking in use, we’re happy to report that they’ve got the Mpora seal of approval when it comes to durability. Our filming team are pretty tough on their gear – particularly with GoPros that get chucked in the top of backpacks when not in use – and we’ve not yet had an issue with these arms breaking. They actually fold out of the way nicely when they’re not needed, which is probably why it hasn’t been an issue for us.