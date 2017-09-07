I didn’t shoot much snowboarding at the very beginning because I wanted to ride myself. Instead I shot photos around the house and on some holidays. I actually bought a fisheye lens on a trip to the Canary Islands. It was for a videocam, but I cranked it on with tape and some adaptors. Good memories.
“In the end I skipped school and was hanging out and shooting in Australia for three months instead.”
I did not go to school. My plan was to study photography in Australia. But I was already so into it, that I figured I would just go for the working part straight away. I mean, I had been into photography for a while, and you could say I had studied it for a time myself.
So in the end I skipped school and was hanging out and shooting in Australia for three months instead. After that I went straight into the mountains and started shooting snowboarding.
