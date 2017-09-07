In the end I got so into photography that the snowboarding had to move down the ladder. I guess it worked out perfect as I ended up working as a snowboard photographer.

Most of my professional photography career has been shooting snowboarding, 15 years now. Lately I have moved some of the work time over to different outdoor/adventure activities, but still snowboarding is my passion.

Everybody and everything can be inspirational. It can be the girl down the street who posted a quick snap on instagram or it can be an artist who’s been working on a specific piece for years.

My snowboard photography heroes when I first started were Espen Lystad and Vincent Skoglund. Today there are so many good ones. With technology and camera revolution everybody always has a good camera (phone) in their pocket.

One photo that I wish I’d taken? That is a hard question, but that one ski shoot they had in front of the solar eclipse a couple years back was pretty insane. Reuben Krabbe I believe is the name of the photographer. All the planning and things that have to come together is just nuts.