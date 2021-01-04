Outdoor Photography Tips | How Do The Best Photographers Always Get The Good Shot - Mpora

Share

Photography

Outdoor Photography Tips | How Do The Best Photographers Always Get The Good Shot

Want some photography tips from the best in the business? We asked a bunch of our favourite outdoor photographers for their top tips and tricks for shooting outside

Have you ever scrolled through a collection of outdoor photographs, maybe on Instagram, maybe somewhere else, and thought “Why don’t mine look like that?” If so, you’re most definitely not alone. The inanimate nature of hills and mountains means many of us underestimate them but, despite improvements in tech, capturing their beauty is an art form that can take years to master

To help you get to Jedi outdoor photographer status sooner, we’ve asked a some of our favourite camera wielders to give us some of their top tips for adventure photography. Head outside equipped with this kind of knowledge and you will, we have no doubt, soon see an improvement in your work.

Credit: Paul Skorupskas

Paddy Scott – Landscape, Adventure and Outdoor Photographer

Instagram: @paddyscottphotography

Website: www.paddyscott.com

“Think hard about your gear, what you take, and where you pack it. You want your kit to be light enough that you can keep up with whoever or whatever you are photographing. Equally important is to have your equipment accessible. If a lens is not to hand, you won’t use it.

“When you arrive somewhere, don’t get your camera out immediately, take a beat to acclimatise and drink in your surroundings. A few moments spent just looking, without worrying about the camera will give you much better images in the end.

“Take a beat to acclimatise and drink in your surroundings”

“Any photograph is about composition and light. There were none better at understanding these things than the painters of the Renaissance. They are still so relevant today, especially to photography. Look at the works of Rembrandt, Rubens, and above all, Carravaggio. Look at the way they use composition and light; a bit of research on the computer will pay dividends out in the field.

“Invest in suitable gloves. If you fingers stop working, you won’t be much use as a photographer.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paddy Scott (@paddyscottphotography)

Sam Oetiker – British Photographer (Based near Munich)

Instagram: @samoetiker

Website: www.samoetiker.com

“Light conditions are everything in landscape and outdoor photography. Maximise your chances of snagging the best conditions by arriving at your chosen spot just before sunrise. When the sun is low the light is softer and more flattering, casting beautiful long shadows over the landscape.

“A little sleep deprivation can go a really long way in improving the quality of your shots”

“An additional bonus is that you’re more likely to have the location all to yourself. A little sleep deprivation can go a really long way in improving the quality of your shots.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sam Oetiker (@samoetiker)

Hamish Frost – Mountain and Adventure Sports Photographer (Based In Scotland)

Instagram: @hamishfrost

Website: www.hamishfrost.com

“Don’t shy away from getting out with your camera in bad weather. When I first started out I used to only really get out taking photos when the forecast was perfect, but in recent years some of my favourite images have come from the wilder days on the hill.

“Foul weather can add a lot of drama and excitement to an image”

“Foul weather can add a lot of drama and excitement to an image, and it’s also in these conditions that you often witness some of the most exciting displays of light in the mountains.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hamish Frost (@hamishfrost)

 

Mike Brindley – Cinematographer at Any Day Media

Instagram: @mikebrindley

“Get to know your lenses as well as you possibly can, and plan accordingly. Sometimes you can get away with just a small selection of a couple of favourites, especially if you’re just taking photos for fun; or you might take the whole arsenal on a day trip where you’ve got energy to burn. You obviously want to avoid the situation where you miss a golden opportunity by not having the right lens, but you can also give a set of shots a collective style by choosing to use a more limited range.

“At the end of the day it’s a fine balance and you need to get comfortable making the call on what to take and what to leave behind for each shoot, especially as you’re going to be the one carrying your kit all day!

“Get to know your lenses”

“As with everything, this takes plenty of practice to get it right. You’ll have days where you’re kicking yourself over one missed shot, and days where you don’t swap a lens once despite bringing everything including the kitchen sink, so try not to beat yourself up too much when you get it wrong.

“Also, whenever possible allow fellow crew-members to help carry your kit, your joints will thank you later. Just make sure they’re not out of ear-shot when it comes to crunch time and you can’t find your 85mm.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mike Brindley (@mikebrindley)

Rachel Sarah – Adventure Filmmaker and Photographer

Instagram: @rachelsarahm

Website: www.rachelsarahmedia.com

“I think my advice (because I’m going down the documentary photo / film career route) would be to ask yourself what story you want to tell with your photo(s) – especially when creating a series, and especially when including people in your work. Being talented at composition is one thing, adding feeling is another, and something I’m still working on.”

“Ask yourself what story you want to tell with your photo”

Credit: Rachel Sarah
Credit: Rachel Sarah

Hannah Bailey – Photographer, Comms, Producer, Storyteller In Action Sports, Outdoors & Nature (Based In Scotland)

Instagram: @neonstash

Website: www.neonstash.com

“When out shooting splitboard touring in the snow, sometimes I feel like an octopus, with multiple arms holding poles, gloves, camera lenses, lens caps and the camera itself. The key is to make sure everything is tied on, and within arms reach, this will make your life easier, make you feel at ease and in turn help you get the shot.

“Helps you to be the one-human-band you need to be to shoot in the ever-changing conditions”

“My gloves have wrist ties, my bag has pockets in the waist straps for easy access and I’ll have lenses in side pockets within reach. Helps you to be the one-human-band you need to be to shoot in the ever-changing conditions of the snow.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hannah Bailey (@neonstash)

 

Dudley Edmondson – Author of ‘Black & Brown Faces In America’s Wild Places’

Instagram: @sonycamera2016

Website: www.dudleyedmondson.com

“Patience. Slow down your body and your mind and tune into nature on ‘Nature’s Time’.

“Slow down your body and your mind and tune into nature”

“Things in the outdoors don’t move and happen within our artificial construct we call time. So when you’re out there you need tune out the manmade world and listen and look closely and get yourself on Nature’s Time, then you will see and hear stuff you hadn’t before.

“For me that’s when the great photos start coming.  You notice the way light falls on things, the textures of plants, smaller insects, shapes and natural patterns you hadn’t seen before.  For me it’s all so therapeutic”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dudley Edmondson (@sonycamera2016)

Ben Read – Commercial and Editorial Photographer

Instagram: @benreadphoto

Website: www.benreadphotography.com

“I kind of live by ‘do it differently’, and ‘never put your camera away’. The best photos are often taken when you least want to take your camera out.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ben Read (@benreadphoto)

Brodie Hood – Photo, Video, Drone (Based In Fort William)

Instagram: @brodiehoodphoto

Website: www.brodiehood.com

“When shooting adventure sports, it is important to have your camera close to hand. This enables you to be able to shoot what happens in real time, often you don’t get a second chance. Being ready in the moment is key. This is especially important when you are working on technical terrain, as the last thing you want to do is empty your bag to find your camera or ask people to wait or do it again.

“Having your camera readily accessible is always going to be a compromise to your physical performance, primarily as it gets in the way and often means altering how you move and operate, especially when climbing. However, it’s definitely a compromise worth making. I carry mine on my waist and for me this is the best position I’ve found so far.

“You have to put yourself in the firing line”

“One of my favourite ways to shoot action sports is getting as close as possible and shooting with a wide lens (Sony 16-35mm F2.8). Often you have to put yourself in the firing line and your camera gets covered in snow / water / mud but the end result is always worth it. It’s a style I find which gives the feeling of being right there in the shot.

“Be prepared to shoot in all conditions, often the wild weather results in the best shots. Cameras are fairly hardy and can handle a good beating from the elements, but there are ways to make life easier on your camera. I recently bought a Think Tank cover to use when it is seriously wet. It has been a brilliant investment. Another really important thing to carry when it is wet is a pocket full of lens cloths, especially when you are filming. Have one pocket for dry cloths and one for wet.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brodie Hood (@brodiehoodphoto)

You May Also Like

Shutter Life | Adventure Sports Photographer Ben Read’s Life Behind The Lens

Shutter Life | Climbing Photographer Nadir Khan’s Life Behind The Lens

Share

Topics:

Adventure gallery

Related Articles

Mountaineering & Expeditions

Q&A | The Mountain Climbing Brit Who Set A World Record

Last summer, Emily Woodhouse from Devon accomplished a lifelong dream

Climbing The Sierra Nevada Mountains In Spain | The Brit Who Set The Record For Summiting The Most 3,000m Peaks In A Single Week
Walking, Hiking & Trail Running

Coasting Along | 10 of the UK's Best Coastal Runs

Our selection of the best coastal running routes in the UK will take your breath away

Best Coastal Runs In The UK | 10 Coastline Routes To Get You Running
Multi Sport

New Year's Resolutions | 21 Ideas For 2021

2020 was the type of adventure we never want to experience again. Here's 21 ideas to get you back on track in 2021

New Year's Resolutions | 21 Inspirational Ideas To Make Your 2021 So Much More Adventurous
Snowboarding

Earn Your Turn | Julien Herry In Chamonix

Pica is the man behind some of the most technical descents in the Chamonix Valley – all done on one edge

Earn Your Turn | Snowboarder Julien 'Pica' Herry Is The Master Of The Steep Turn
Mountaineering & Expeditions

Nirmal Purja | Q&A With The Master Mountaineer

We had a conversation with the mountain man ahead of his winter K2 attempt

Q&A With Nirmal Purja | The Record-Breaking Mountaineer Wants To Become The First Person To Summit K2 In Winter
The Environment

Live Q&A | Kate Williams From 1% For The Planet

Surdome and 1% For The Planet are joining forces for an hour long Q&A

1% For The Planet | Join Environmental Activist Kate Williams For A Live Q&A
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production