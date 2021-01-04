Rachel Sarah – Adventure Filmmaker and Photographer

Instagram: @rachelsarahm

Website: www.rachelsarahmedia.com

“I think my advice (because I’m going down the documentary photo / film career route) would be to ask yourself what story you want to tell with your photo(s) – especially when creating a series, and especially when including people in your work. Being talented at composition is one thing, adding feeling is another, and something I’m still working on.”

“Ask yourself what story you want to tell with your photo”

Credit: Rachel Sarah

Credit: Rachel Sarah

Hannah Bailey – Photographer, Comms, Producer, Storyteller In Action Sports, Outdoors & Nature (Based In Scotland)

Instagram: @neonstash

Website: www.neonstash.com

“When out shooting splitboard touring in the snow, sometimes I feel like an octopus, with multiple arms holding poles, gloves, camera lenses, lens caps and the camera itself. The key is to make sure everything is tied on, and within arms reach, this will make your life easier, make you feel at ease and in turn help you get the shot.

“Helps you to be the one-human-band you need to be to shoot in the ever-changing conditions”

“My gloves have wrist ties, my bag has pockets in the waist straps for easy access and I’ll have lenses in side pockets within reach. Helps you to be the one-human-band you need to be to shoot in the ever-changing conditions of the snow.”

Dudley Edmondson – Author of ‘Black & Brown Faces In America’s Wild Places’

Instagram: @sonycamera2016

Website: www.dudleyedmondson.com

“Patience. Slow down your body and your mind and tune into nature on ‘Nature’s Time’.

“Slow down your body and your mind and tune into nature”

“Things in the outdoors don’t move and happen within our artificial construct we call time. So when you’re out there you need tune out the manmade world and listen and look closely and get yourself on Nature’s Time, then you will see and hear stuff you hadn’t before.

“For me that’s when the great photos start coming. You notice the way light falls on things, the textures of plants, smaller insects, shapes and natural patterns you hadn’t seen before. For me it’s all so therapeutic”.

Ben Read – Commercial and Editorial Photographer

Instagram: @benreadphoto

Website: www.benreadphotography.com

“I kind of live by ‘do it differently’, and ‘never put your camera away’. The best photos are often taken when you least want to take your camera out.”

Brodie Hood – Photo, Video, Drone (Based In Fort William)

Instagram: @brodiehoodphoto

Website: www.brodiehood.com

“When shooting adventure sports, it is important to have your camera close to hand. This enables you to be able to shoot what happens in real time, often you don’t get a second chance. Being ready in the moment is key. This is especially important when you are working on technical terrain, as the last thing you want to do is empty your bag to find your camera or ask people to wait or do it again.

“Having your camera readily accessible is always going to be a compromise to your physical performance, primarily as it gets in the way and often means altering how you move and operate, especially when climbing. However, it’s definitely a compromise worth making. I carry mine on my waist and for me this is the best position I’ve found so far.

“You have to put yourself in the firing line”

“One of my favourite ways to shoot action sports is getting as close as possible and shooting with a wide lens (Sony 16-35mm F2.8). Often you have to put yourself in the firing line and your camera gets covered in snow / water / mud but the end result is always worth it. It’s a style I find which gives the feeling of being right there in the shot.

“Be prepared to shoot in all conditions, often the wild weather results in the best shots. Cameras are fairly hardy and can handle a good beating from the elements, but there are ways to make life easier on your camera. I recently bought a Think Tank cover to use when it is seriously wet. It has been a brilliant investment. Another really important thing to carry when it is wet is a pocket full of lens cloths, especially when you are filming. Have one pocket for dry cloths and one for wet.”

