23 Of The Strangest Toilets On Earth - Mpora

Toilets are boring, aren’t they? You go in them, you use them, you wash your hands, you leave them.

When was the last time you went into a toilet, and were genuinely inspired by what you saw? It’s a tragic state of affairs but most toilets are, creatively speaking, about as interesting as a box of beige napkins.

Some toilets, however, want to stand up and be noticed. They want you to go up to them, and say things like “That’s a really cool toilet” and “Wowzers! Best. Urinal. Ever!” The world has more of these attention-seeking toilets, than you might have previously considered.

There’s enough, at least, to cobble some sort of gallery together. And so, without further ado, here’s that gallery. A collection of the weirdest, wackiest, and most spectacular toilets on earth…all gathered together in one place.