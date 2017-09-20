23 Of The Strangest Toilets On Earth - Mpora

23 Of The Strangest Toilets On Earth

Some of these are definitely taking the p*ss...

Toilets are boring, aren’t they? You go in them, you use them, you wash your hands, you leave them.

When was the last time you went into a toilet, and were genuinely inspired by what you saw? It’s a tragic state of affairs but most toilets are, creatively speaking, about as interesting as a box of beige napkins.

Some toilets, however, want to stand up and be noticed. They want you to go up to them, and say things like “That’s a really cool toilet” and “Wowzers! Best. Urinal. Ever!” The world has more of these attention-seeking toilets, than you might have previously considered.

There’s enough, at least, to cobble some sort of gallery together. And so, without further ado, here’s that gallery. A collection of the weirdest, wackiest, and most spectacular toilets on earth…all gathered together in one place.

The Tuba Urinals

On the other side of that tiled-wall, is the world’s weirdest orchestra.

The Nuns

This can’t be right, can it? Going for a “number one” directly into the open torso of a nun?!

The Lips

These urinal-mouths are permanently in need of mints.

The Evil Robot Toilets

Look at that red laser, and tell me robots toilets aren’t pure evil. These things will kill us all (you have been warned).

The Cone

Simple, but effective. This is the best use of a traffic cone since that music festival where you wore one as a hat.

Poo With A View

This toilet is not for the faint-hearted.

The Ski Jump

If you’ve ever wanted to know what it feels like to go to the toilet at the top of a ski jump, now you can (sort of).

The Great Outdoors

This is all well and good, until a young family comes out from behind a tree and sees you laying a chocolate brick.

The George W Bush

It’s a urinal…that looks like George W Bush…don’t “misunderestimate” it.

The Aquarium

If you’re weird about fish looking at you on the toilet, you should probably avoid this one.

The Millennium Falcon

We’re not sure if this for the people who really like Star Wars, or for the people who really hate it.

Pimp My Urinal

In our mind’s-eye, this is exactly what Kanye West’s toilet looks like.

Dude, Where’s My Toilet?

“Seriously, dude, where’s my toilet?”

The Council Estate

Is it a toilet? Is it a satirical comment on the increasing wealth divide? It’s a toilet.

The Toilet Tower

If you’re scared of heights, or worried about a low-flying helicopter seeing you on the toilet, don’t use this tower.

The Dirty Doris

This urinal is wrong on so many levels.

The Transparent Floor

You’ll think this toilet is really cool, until you press the flush button and the floor completely disappears.

The Speeding Toilet

If you need to “go”, but you’re in a rush, this toilet is absolutely perfect.

The Balcony

“I’m sick of going to the toilet in that stuffy bathroom, let’s put one on the balcony.”

The Helpful Toilet

This toilet does the work, so you don’t have to. Our only concern is what happens when it starts malfunctioning.

The Toilet House

The architects were definitely taking the piss with this one (pun intended).

The Flowers

This what happens when you let Ground Force design, and build their own urinals.

The Toilet Slide

This weird slide, in Japan (where else?), gives you the chance to impersonate a poo being flushed down the loo.

