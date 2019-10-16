Adventure Destination Guide | Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau - Mpora

Adventure Destination Guide | Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau

A stay amongst this string of family-friendly fairy-tale villages is now more enchanting than ever

Featured Image Copyright: Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau

There comes a time in almost every shredder’s life when parenthood threatens to stand in the way of that precious week in the pow. With resorts like Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau, though, it’s a hurdle that needn’t exist. Voted the Tirol region’s top ski destination for families and kids and comprised of four mountains, two valleys, ten ski schools, 109km of piste and 45 lifts, not only is Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau one of the largest ski areas in the domain, it’s without doubt one of the most beautiful, too. What’s more, with a duo of all-new hotels to check-in to this season, it’s never been harder to resist the pull of this postcard-perfect stunner…

How To Get There

Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau is best reached by flying into Innsbruck, from which it’s a mere 45-minute drive by car or 30-minute direct train ride. Innbruck is served regularly by British Airways and EasyJet, but if the flights there aren’t working for you, the airport of Salzburg is 144km away, and Munich is 160km.

Why Go

In an alpine region renowned for its jaw-dropping beauty, you’ve not got to look far for that next envy-inducing stop-in-your-tracks Instagram post. In fact, in the Tirol, you could mash your shutter button with your lunchtime speckknödel and still come away with a shot worthy of hundreds of likes. But for some seriously unrivalled take-your-breath-away scenery, Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau is where it’s at.

“In the Tirol, you could mash your shutter button with your lunchtime speckknödel and still come away with a shot”

Its 109km of slopes reach across the wooded mountains of Alpbachtal and Wildschönau, and through a handful of the picturesque villages like Oberau and Alpbach – officially the prettiest in Austria. And with 10 ski schools, a brilliant kids’ ski zone and plenty of new and comfortable lifts, it’s not hard to see why this is considered one of the most family-friendly winter destinations in the world.

It doesn’t, however, have to be all grown-up sensibilities in Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau. The Alpbachtal Snowpark, with its impressively varied collection of kickers and butter boxes, and the Race’n’Boarder Arena – where speed demons can track their velocity and pitch themselves against the permanent Eva-Maria Brem giant slalom – gives ‘adults’ plenty of opportunity to feel like teenagers all over again. Great for the young and feel-young-again alike, the fun parks have something for everyone – from the inexperienced beginner to the expert-level pro.

Credit: Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau

Where To Stay

If one thing’s for sure, staying in Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau means staying in some of the most attractive alpine surrounds on offer. The accommodation options are just as pleasing, too. This season, visitors have the option of staying in the all-new Die Alpbacherin, a four-star beauty in the wonderful Alpbach, and the just-opened Hotel Wastlhof. There’s also the Wastlhof Alpine lodge, a family-run lodge that promises the perfect setting for rest and relaxation following hours of fun in the mountains (it offers the same amenities as the Hotel Wastlhof). You’ll find it right beside the slopes in Niederau, too.

For more information on Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau’s accommodation options, head here. 

Credit: Thomas Trinkl

Eating and Drinking

As you’d expect from a classic Austrian alpine village, Alpbach is a place that does traditional Tirolian dishes brilliantly. And for proof, you don’t need to look too far. In the heart of the village you’ll find Hotel Zur Post, a classic alpine-looking outpost that does things like Kartoffelpuffer auf Cremigem Blattspinat (potato pancakes with creamed spinach) brilliantly, and without you having to break the bank. Washed down with wheat beer, and you’re ticking all the right boxes.

Shoutout also, while we’re on the food / drink subject, to Inn Thalmühle. The rustic Thalmühle does a local speciality called the Wildschönauer Brezensuppe, which is a soup with cheese, pretzel, crumbs and onions. A big up must also go to a regional beet / turnip Schnaps called Krautinger, although if that sounds a bit weird it’s worth us underlining again just how good the beers are in this neck of the woods.

Après Action

If you’re looking for a 4am rager, you’ve probably come to the wrong place – Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau is more family-friendly than late-night fun. That said, not all hope is lost when looking for epic après spots to down a schnapps and beer or two. Cave Bar is the nightclub in Niederau and is pretty popular at the weekends. In Alpbach the après is a little better – bars like Umbrella 6 and Joe’s Salettl are awesome spots to sink some fresh-off-the-slopes suds, whilst bars in the village, such as the Jakober pub and Post Alm, often offer live music to go with your cold ones.

Hit This Run

Leave the skis in the locker and reach for your full-body Lycra suit (optional) as you take on the four-mile Lanerköpfl toboggan run, which drops 2,400m through alpine woodland to the village of Niederau. Expect a 14-degree gradient, 20 epic twists and turns, and 100% fun.

Take This Quiz To Find Out What Type Of Skier You Are

Get your perfect ski day itinerary for Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau by answering the questions below.

For more information on Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau, head to the official website.

For more information on Austria, visit the tourist board’s official website.

