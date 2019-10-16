Adventure Destination Guide | Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau

Featured Image Copyright: Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau

There comes a time in almost every shredder’s life when parenthood threatens to stand in the way of that precious week in the pow. With resorts like Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau, though, it’s a hurdle that needn’t exist. Voted the Tirol region’s top ski destination for families and kids and comprised of four mountains, two valleys, ten ski schools, 109km of piste and 45 lifts, not only is Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau one of the largest ski areas in the domain, it’s without doubt one of the most beautiful, too. What’s more, with a duo of all-new hotels to check-in to this season, it’s never been harder to resist the pull of this postcard-perfect stunner…

How To Get There

Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau is best reached by flying into Innsbruck, from which it’s a mere 45-minute drive by car or 30-minute direct train ride. Innbruck is served regularly by British Airways and EasyJet, but if the flights there aren’t working for you, the airport of Salzburg is 144km away, and Munich is 160km.

Why Go

In an alpine region renowned for its jaw-dropping beauty, you’ve not got to look far for that next envy-inducing stop-in-your-tracks Instagram post. In fact, in the Tirol, you could mash your shutter button with your lunchtime speckknödel and still come away with a shot worthy of hundreds of likes. But for some seriously unrivalled take-your-breath-away scenery, Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau is where it’s at.

Its 109km of slopes reach across the wooded mountains of Alpbachtal and Wildschönau, and through a handful of the picturesque villages like Oberau and Alpbach – officially the prettiest in Austria. And with 10 ski schools, a brilliant kids’ ski zone and plenty of new and comfortable lifts, it’s not hard to see why this is considered one of the most family-friendly winter destinations in the world.

It doesn’t, however, have to be all grown-up sensibilities in Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau. The Alpbachtal Snowpark, with its impressively varied collection of kickers and butter boxes, and the Race’n’Boarder Arena – where speed demons can track their velocity and pitch themselves against the permanent Eva-Maria Brem giant slalom – gives ‘adults’ plenty of opportunity to feel like teenagers all over again. Great for the young and feel-young-again alike, the fun parks have something for everyone – from the inexperienced beginner to the expert-level pro.