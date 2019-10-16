Adventure Destination Guide | SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser - Brixental - Mpora

Travel

Adventure Destination Guide | SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser – Brixental

Expansive, modern and lively, this Tirol favourite has made some huge updates for 2020

With 284 runs, more than 90 modern cable cars, over 80 refreshment stops, nine fantastic villages to explore and a view of 70-plus mountains of 3000m+, SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser – Brixental sticks a massive tick in all of the boxes. So much so, on numerous occasions (including four years back-to-back) it’s been voted the best international ski resort in the world. But don’t think all that success has gone to its head – it also has a well-polished Best Value-For-Money Resort In Austria trophy on its mantlepiece, too. On the off chance that you needed any more convincing, here’s a rundown of everything else that makes it a genuine contender this winter…

How To Get There

The aiports of Innsbruck and Salzburg are only 80km from SkiWelt, with direct transfers from each costing €47 and €33 respectively (per person, single journey). Munich airport is also a decent option, at 150km away, with a transfer coming in at around €48.

Why Go

If you like to go big before you go home, then award-winning SkiWelt is for you. This is one of Austria’s largest ski domains, with 284km of groomed slopes to explore, and connected to the beautiful alpine villages of Brixen im Thale, Ellmau, Going, Hopfgarten, Itter, Kelchsau, Scheffau, Söll and Westendorf. Connect how? By a web of super modern cable cars and lifts, including three speedy and comfortable new ones for 2019/2020.

“On numerous occasions (including four years back-to-back) it’s been voted the best international ski resort in the world”

All that is more than enough to keep your skis busy for the week – and that’s before we’ve even mentioned the night skiing in the village of Söll, where 10km of lit-up runs make it the largest night-riding area in Austria. And when you’ve inevitably worked up a champion’s appetite, make full use of SkiWelt’s vast selection of restaurants, panoramic refreshment stops, sun terraces and bars – one, on average, every 3.3km. Has SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser – Brixental got it all? You bet. And plenty more to boot.

Where To Stay

Like the idea of kipping under reindeer furs in an actual ice igloo? Or course you do. The epic Alpeniglu Igloo Village is a network of 18 sculpture-filled ice domes near the Hochbrixen mountain station, and offers hardy adventurers the option to sleep over from €149 per person.

For something back down in the village, Ellmau and Söll are the biggest and busiest communities with plenty of family-run and traditional spots to stay. Check out Hotel Eggerwirt in Söll and Vital Hotel Schermer (where a very decent wienerschnitzel awaits guests in the dining room) in Ellmau.

For more information on SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser – Brixental’s accommodation options, head here. 

Eating and Drinking

Not only are you absolutely spoilt for choice when it comes to eating in the SkiWelt area, but it won’t ruin your bank balance either. If you’re hungry for family-run and traditional Tirolian fare in the mountains, then your luck is definitely in. At firm favourite Sonnalm (positioned above the gondola mid-station in Westendorf) a carb-tastic, delicious and gigantic pan of local Tiroler Grostl (bubble and squeak) will set you back less than €9, whilst a swimming-pool of awesome goulash at Tanzbodenalm, at the top of the Scheffau gondola, will only dent your credit card to the sum of €11.

“The first (and only) restaurant in Austria to win two Michelin stars”

On the flip side, if you’re willing to throw some money at an unforgettable meal, then book (well in advance) at Rosengarten in Kirchberg – it has accomplished chef Simon Taxacher at the pass, and is the first (and only) restaurant in Austria to win two Michelin stars.

Après Action

You’d be forgiven for thinking this family-friendly domain is totally void of any epic apres. But you’d also be wrong. In fact, back in the 1980s, Söll was dubbed the party capital of the Austrian Alps. Whilst that crown definitely now belongs to other resorts, there’s still good reason to bring your drinking shoes here. The timber-tastic and snug Moonlightbar and Hexenalm are right by the gondola station and are a good place to start before cracking on to the dangerous-sounding Whiskey Mühle or Red Horse Sportsbar.

Hit This Run

Experts should absolutely look for Tanzer-Abfahrt – without doubt one of the most scenic and stunning valley descents in the SkiWelt domain. You’ll need to hop on a bus to get home, but it’ll be more than worth it. And then, of course, there’s all that night skiing to get involved in…

Take This Quiz To Find Out What Type Of Skier You Are

Get your perfect ski day itinerary for SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser – Brixental by answering the questions below.

For more information on SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser – Brixental, head to the official website.

For more information on Austria, visit the tourist board’s official website.

 

