Adventure Destination Guide | SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser – Brixental

Featured Image Credit: Felbert Reiter

With 284 runs, more than 90 modern cable cars, over 80 refreshment stops, nine fantastic villages to explore and a view of 70-plus mountains of 3000m+, SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser – Brixental sticks a massive tick in all of the boxes. So much so, on numerous occasions (including four years back-to-back) it’s been voted the best international ski resort in the world. But don’t think all that success has gone to its head – it also has a well-polished Best Value-For-Money Resort In Austria trophy on its mantlepiece, too. On the off chance that you needed any more convincing, here’s a rundown of everything else that makes it a genuine contender this winter…

How To Get There

The aiports of Innsbruck and Salzburg are only 80km from SkiWelt, with direct transfers from each costing €47 and €33 respectively (per person, single journey). Munich airport is also a decent option, at 150km away, with a transfer coming in at around €48.

Credit: Tim Marcour

Why Go

If you like to go big before you go home, then award-winning SkiWelt is for you. This is one of Austria’s largest ski domains, with 284km of groomed slopes to explore, and connected to the beautiful alpine villages of Brixen im Thale, Ellmau, Going, Hopfgarten, Itter, Kelchsau, Scheffau, Söll and Westendorf. Connect how? By a web of super modern cable cars and lifts, including three speedy and comfortable new ones for 2019/2020.

“On numerous occasions (including four years back-to-back) it’s been voted the best international ski resort in the world”

All that is more than enough to keep your skis busy for the week – and that’s before we’ve even mentioned the night skiing in the village of Söll, where 10km of lit-up runs make it the largest night-riding area in Austria. And when you’ve inevitably worked up a champion’s appetite, make full use of SkiWelt’s vast selection of restaurants, panoramic refreshment stops, sun terraces and bars – one, on average, every 3.3km. Has SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser – Brixental got it all? You bet. And plenty more to boot.