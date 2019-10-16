Adventure Destination Guide | St Johann In Tirol - Mpora

Travel

Adventure Destination Guide | St Johann In Tirol

Sat beneath the glistening peaks of the Kitzbühl Alps, this large and laid-back Tirolian gem perfectly caters for ski schoolers, seasoned skiers, cross-country crushers and more

Featured Image Copyright: St Johann In Tirol

In St Johann In Tirol, the question isn’t whether you’re going to put your skis on in the morning, it’s what type of ski you’ll be reaching for. The region, which includes the pretty towns of Oberndorf, Kirchdorf and Erpfendorf, not only offers 43km of all-abilities skiing, but 250km of epic cross-country skiing too. And then there’s the snowshoeing, the tobogganing, the sleigh rides, the biathlon training, the spa sessions… your possibilities in St Johann are limitless. Here’s a shotgun guide to this diamond in the Alps…

How To Get There

As with most of the big Tirol ski spots, landing in Innsbruck is the ideal option for St Johann. That way, from the airport you can take then direct train right to town and arrive in less than two hours. Failing that, you can fly to Munich and take the three-hour train (one change), or Salzburg and jump on the direct 2.5hr train.

Credit: Franz Gerdl

Why Go

Itching to do more than just bomb pristine slopes during your winter week? You’ve come to the right place. The chilled-out St Johann in Tirol is a grade-A multi-sport playground. Let there be no doubt, the skiing and snowboarding here is fantastic, with up to 2,750km of prime Kitzbüheler Alps piste to explore for those who invest in a Super Ski Pass.

“St Johann in Tirol is a grade-A multi-sport playground”

But for anyone who, somehow, wants even more from their snowy getaway, know that St Johann is the home of the Koasalauf, one of Europe’s biggest cross-country ski races, where 2,000 cross-country racers line up to compete for the podium every year. It should go without saying, then, that the 250km of cross-country ski trails are gold standard.

Throw in a load of modern and comfortable lifts, pistes for beginners and bombers alike, more than enough brilliant food and drink, and a veritable feast of extra on-snow activities to dip into, and you’ll begin to see not only why waves of Brits keep on coming back, but also why the locals are so fiercely proud of their glorious alpine surrounds.

Credit: Franz Gerdl

Where To Stay

Cross all your fingers and all your toes – heck, cross your eyes too – and hope to the high heavens that there’s a room available at Angerer Alm, which was established 250 years ago, built 1,300m up the Kitzbühler Horn and is only accessible by ski. It’s a family-run former farmhouse that’s home to award-winning cuisine and – get this! – a wine cellar with more than 6,000 bottles of plonk in it. This is mountain life at its purest and its best.

“This is mountain life at its purest and its best”

Down in the town, check out the very excellent eco-hotel Penzinghof and its stunning views across Wilder Kaiser. On a budget? Base your search around the Harschbichl area, or look at the centrally-located Cubo Sport & Art Hotel for a funky and wallet-friendly stay.

For more information on St Johann in Tirol’s accommodation options, head here.

Credit: Franz Gerdl

Eating and Drinking

St Johann in Tirol is in no way lacking when it comes to culinary thrills. With around 40 restaurants and a slew of cosy mountain huts to rest your legs and fill your belly, you’re spoilt for choice when it comes to regional tipples, homemade desserts and traditional dishes. In particular, make a beeline for the Post, which was originally built in 1225, and of course the Huber Bräu, which is marked by its giant famous tower and serves local produce and, obviously, plenty of beer from one of the region’s leading breweries, too.

Après Action

Prepare to be pleasantly surprised by St Johann’s après offerings. With a lively scene that’s built from over 50 bars and restaurants, there’s more than enough to get your good-times dial turned up. Rogi’s Stadl, Max Pub and The Rainer are all firm faves, with those wanting to boogie on through being well serviced by Max Pub in particular; an establishment where dancing on the tables is on the menu.

Hit This Run

Experts should absolutely check out the Sauregg, a black FIS run that starts at the very top of the Penzing lift and delivers you right back to Obendorf. Yep, you’ll have earned your après after that one.

Take This Quiz To Find Out What Type Of Skier You Are

Get your perfect ski day itinerary for St Johann In Tirol by answering the questions below.

For more information on St Johann in Tirol, visit the area’s official website.

For more information on Austria, visit the tourist board’s official website.

