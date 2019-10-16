Adventure Destination Guide | St Johann In Tirol

Featured Image Copyright: St Johann In Tirol

In St Johann In Tirol, the question isn’t whether you’re going to put your skis on in the morning, it’s what type of ski you’ll be reaching for. The region, which includes the pretty towns of Oberndorf, Kirchdorf and Erpfendorf, not only offers 43km of all-abilities skiing, but 250km of epic cross-country skiing too. And then there’s the snowshoeing, the tobogganing, the sleigh rides, the biathlon training, the spa sessions… your possibilities in St Johann are limitless. Here’s a shotgun guide to this diamond in the Alps…

How To Get There

As with most of the big Tirol ski spots, landing in Innsbruck is the ideal option for St Johann. That way, from the airport you can take then direct train right to town and arrive in less than two hours. Failing that, you can fly to Munich and take the three-hour train (one change), or Salzburg and jump on the direct 2.5hr train.

Credit: Franz Gerdl

Why Go

Itching to do more than just bomb pristine slopes during your winter week? You’ve come to the right place. The chilled-out St Johann in Tirol is a grade-A multi-sport playground. Let there be no doubt, the skiing and snowboarding here is fantastic, with up to 2,750km of prime Kitzbüheler Alps piste to explore for those who invest in a Super Ski Pass.

But for anyone who, somehow, wants even more from their snowy getaway, know that St Johann is the home of the Koasalauf, one of Europe’s biggest cross-country ski races, where 2,000 cross-country racers line up to compete for the podium every year. It should go without saying, then, that the 250km of cross-country ski trails are gold standard.

Throw in a load of modern and comfortable lifts, pistes for beginners and bombers alike, more than enough brilliant food and drink, and a veritable feast of extra on-snow activities to dip into, and you’ll begin to see not only why waves of Brits keep on coming back, but also why the locals are so fiercely proud of their glorious alpine surrounds.