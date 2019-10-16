Adventure Destination Guide | Zillertal in Tirol

Featured Image Copyright: Zillertal Tourismus

Years of intense Mpora research has conclusively deduced that bigger *is* in fact better. See: floaty backcountry kickers versus piste-side ankle biters; big chilled post-shred steins versus a hurried stubby; John Candy in Uncle Buck. With that in mind, who are we to argue against Zillertal in Tirol – the world’s largest skiable valley, home to huge hitters like Mayrhofen and the year-round gem Hintertux – staking a genuine claim as the greatest pow playground on the planet? Anyway, here, in a nutshell, is what you need to know about this area of Austria.

How To Get There

With three airports within a ninety-minute drive, the Zillertal Valley is a big win for those of us who prefer a stress-free start to a ski holiday. So, that’s like, all of us then. Munich (170km), Salzburg (150km) and Innsbruck (50km) all take regular euro flights. What’s more, from Munich, just two trains and as little as €20 stand in the way of you and the snow.

Credit: Andre Schoenherr

Why Go

The Zillertal Valley is very much the five-star buffet dinner of world skiing, with a little bit of everything you love to load up on your plate and far more than you could ever chew through in a week. The four main areas in the Zillertal are Hochzillertal – Hochfügen – Spieljoch, Zillertal Arena, Mayrhofner Bergbahnen and Ski & Gletscherwelt Zillertal 3000. They’re all amazing in their own right.

With an enormous 535km of world-beating terrain and 180 lifts to hit, it strings together Hintertux, Austria’s only 365-days-a-year skiable glacier that’s stood right at the end of the Zillertal Valley; Hochfügen, a backcountry heaven that is so serious about getting you out there that it offers its own transceiver checkpoints to ensure your transmitter is ready to roll; the cruisy and Insta-perfect Hochzillertal for lazy Sunday lines; and finally the park and party behemoth that is Mayrhofen.

If carving up the same piste every day ain’t your thing, Zillertal is well worth a sniff, especially when next season’s six-day Zillertal Superskipass, that covers every inch of the valley, will cost a super reasonable €266.50.