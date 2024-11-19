Adventure in Asturias | Tracking Apex Predators - Mpora

On a tree near the forge, I trace the marks of a bear claw and pluck a hair from the bark. “People from elsewhere in Spain wouldn’t come here if it wasn’t for the brown bear,” Zorilla says. “Even when they don’t see it, being in a landscape and an ecosystem which supports these animals makes people happy.”

My visit falls into that latter bracket. In the time I spend with Zorilla, we aren’t lucky enough to glimpse a brown bear. But walking through this captivating landscape, I realise it almost doesn’t matter. As we reach a high viewpoint, two buzzards circle below us, and some locals walk by with a basket of foraged mushrooms. “Humans have been living in balance with nature here for thousands of years,” says Zorilla as we stand on a large rock, above a steep drop, with layering mountains ahead. “Just think how many other people have looked out at this view.”

I do not know what moves in the trees below, but I find the thought that so much does enchanting. Even without seeing the creature we came to track, the wildness of this place, unshackled from modern trends and inseparable from its people, is wonderful. As we descend, we can see the ocean visible in the distance; the water and the sky blurring on the horizon.

Know how

Our trip

Stuart and Dave’s trip was supported by the Asturias Tourist Board. Their website offers tips on what to see, where to go, and how to book.

Getting there

Various airlines fly direct from London Gatwick and Stansted to Asturias, including British Airways, Easyjet, Ryanair and Vueling.