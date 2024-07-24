Adventure Travel Guide: Isle of Man - Mpora

An adventurous escape… that’s so close to home.

As part of an assignment for our sister title, Active Traveller, Outdoors Magic editor Will was invited to spend a long weekend on the Isle of Man with the aim of cramming in as many different adrenaline-boosting activities as possible.

Here’s how that trip went…

Helped by Isle of Man local, Tori, his trip had a jam-packed itinerary featuring trail running on the Raad ny Foillan coastal path, paddleboarding just five minutes drive from the national airport, mountain biking along the island’s spine and wild swimming in the shadow of the dramatic ruins of Peel castle.

Mountains, moorland, sweeping beaches, tucked-away coves, craggy cliffs, glens, reservoirs and more are all squeezed into an island just 53 km long and 20 km wide. With such variety packed into such a small area, the Isle of Man is the perfect playground for anyone who enjoys cramming in various outdoor activities over a weekend without the need for long drives to connect them.