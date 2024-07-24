Adventure Travel Guide: Isle of Man - Mpora

Share

Travel

Adventure Travel Guide: Isle of Man

The ultimate outdoor enthusiast's itinerary for a long weekend on the island

An adventurous escape… that’s so close to home.

As part of an assignment for our sister title, Active Traveller, Outdoors Magic editor Will was invited to spend a long weekend on the Isle of Man with the aim of cramming in as many different adrenaline-boosting activities as possible.

Here’s how that trip went…

Helped by Isle of Man local, Tori, his trip had a jam-packed itinerary featuring trail running on the Raad ny Foillan coastal path, paddleboarding just five minutes drive from the national airport, mountain biking along the island’s spine and wild swimming in the shadow of the dramatic ruins of Peel castle.

Mountains, moorland, sweeping beaches, tucked-away coves, craggy cliffs, glens, reservoirs and more are all squeezed into an island just 53 km long and 20 km wide. With such variety packed into such a small area, the Isle of Man is the perfect playground for anyone who enjoys cramming in various outdoor activities over a weekend without the need for long drives to connect them.

Photo: DMTwo
Photo: DMTwo
Photo: DMTwo

Getting there

The island can be reached via quick flights from airports throughout the UK and Ireland. Ferries link Douglas, the island’s capital, with Heysham, Liverpool, Birkenhead, Belfast and Dublin.

 

Read the full story online at active-traveller.com

Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

production