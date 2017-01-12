Adventure Travel Show 2017 | Dates, Times and Details - Mpora

Share

Travel

Adventure Travel Show 2017 | Dates, Times and Details

The UK's only event dedicated to adventure travel returns in January

The Adventure Travel Show, the UK’s biggest exhibition of all things expedition, is returning to London’s Olympia next weekend – on 21st and 22nd January.

Designed to inspire and help you plan your next adventure, this year’s show will feature a wide array of specialist travel companies all gathered under one roof, as well as a whole series of special events.

“It’s the UK’s biggest exhibition of all things expedition”

There will be adventure film screenings, seminars on everything from travel writing to photography, filming and expedition planning. There will also be a whole series of talks by some seriously big name explorers and adventurers. All of these are completely free for attendees.

Simon Reeve, the man behind programmes like the BBC's "Meet the 'Stans" Photo: Adventure Travel Show

This year’s speaking line-up includes the BBC’s Simon Reeve, Sean Conway, a man who completed an ultra-ultra triathlon by running, cycling and swimming his way around the edge of mainland Britain – growing a truly fearsome Forrest Gump beard in the process – and Laura Bingham, who cycled across South America on a bike.

Basically if you’re into adventure (and if you’re not, you’re reading the wrong website!) then this is the place to be next weekend. Check out the Adventure Travel Show website for tickets and more information, and we’ll see you down there.

Laura Bingham, who cycled across South America, is one of this year’s speakers. Photo: Adventure Travel Show

You may also like:

The Fall | Meet The Climber Who Plummeted 230 Feet Down A Mountain… And Lived To Tell The Tale

The Field Kitchen | How Foraging For Yourself Gives You a New Perspective on Food & Waste

Share

Topics:

Adventure information inspiration

Related Articles

Travel

Fly With Us | This Couple Wants To Pay Someone To Travel The World With Them For A Year

They're just asking you to do one thing with them along the way...

This Couple Wants To Pay You To Travel The World With Them For A Year
Travel

Knitting Adventures | Meet The Man Who Knits Famous Landmarks Before Visiting Them In Real Life

One minute, you're a knitting enthusiast. The next, you're an internet legend.

Man Knits Clothes Featuring The World's Most Famous Landmarks And Then Visits Them
Travel

A Bridge Too Rad | 10 Seriously Cool Bridges From Around The World

Didn't think a bridge could get you stoked on travelling? Think again.

10 Cool Bridges From Around The World
Travel

Come Fly At These | 7 of the Most Frightening Runways In The World

How would you feel about landing at one of these crazy air strips?

7 Of The World's Most Frightening Runways
Travel

This Woman Is On A Mission To Prove That Absolutely Anyone Can Escape And Live The VanLife

Do you have no motor experience and very little money to spend? Marina Piro says that's no problem...

This Woman Is On A Mission To Prove That Absolutely Anyone Can Escape And Live The VanLife
Travel

Is It Actually Cheaper To Travel The World With Your Children Rather Than Living At Home?

Should you travel the world with young children? This mother and daughter say yes.

Is It Actually Cheaper To Travel The World With Your Children Rather Than Living At Home?
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production