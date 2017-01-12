The Adventure Travel Show, the UK’s biggest exhibition of all things expedition, is returning to London’s Olympia next weekend – on 21st and 22nd January.

Designed to inspire and help you plan your next adventure, this year’s show will feature a wide array of specialist travel companies all gathered under one roof, as well as a whole series of special events.

“It’s the UK’s biggest exhibition of all things expedition”

There will be adventure film screenings, seminars on everything from travel writing to photography, filming and expedition planning. There will also be a whole series of talks by some seriously big name explorers and adventurers. All of these are completely free for attendees.