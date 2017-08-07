A view over the city of Ajdovščina in the Vipava Valley

Ajdovščina is a small town surrounded by mountains in the Vipava Valley in Slovenia. The town is about an hour’s drive away from Ljubljana, the capital of the country, or an hour and a half drive from Venice Treviso airport.

Why Go?

We’d be prepared to wager that you’ve never heard of Ajdovščina before. If you’ve heard of any travel destinations in Slovenia it’s probably Ljubljana or Bled. If you have heard of Ajdovščina before, maybe it’s from our ‘3 Days In Slovenia’ guide published as part of our August Unplugged Issue.

The fact that basically nobody has heard of Ajdovščina is just one of the many reasons it makes for a great adventure travel stop. The town is surrounded by mountains on nearly every side, and none of them are crowded.

They tower over the quiet streets, and their green forests are lined with hiking trails and mountain bike lines which have bred some of the best riders in the world. Ajdovščina is home to the Črn Trn (Blackthorn) mountain bike club which boasts current 4X champion Mitja Ergraver. Mitja is just one of the awesome Črn Trn crew who will show you around the local trails if you hire a guide (which we’d recommend), and as well as those green forests you’ll find yourself subject to some spectacular views from the top.

Paragliding over Vipava Valley

The positioning of the mountains means that Ajdovščina has the perfect climate for year-round mountain biking as well.

The only place you might find crowds is up in the sky. Ajdovščina is also incredibly popular with paragliders, and when you’re up in the air it’s easy to see why. You can see all the way over to Venice on a clear day. With great gastronomy in the town as well, we’d call it an essential stop on any trip to Slovenia. Check out Wajdusna tour operator for more adventures in Ajdovščina. They’re friendly, local and know the town inside out.