The part-bungee jump, part-zip-wire allows you to jump 192m to the floor below, and is run by AJ Hackett, who also run a more traditional bungee jump off the Auckland Bridge which gives you a great lookout point over the harbour before you plunge towards the beautiful blue below.



Auckland is also a surfer’s delight. With your board in the boot, drive 40 minutes to Muriwai Surf Beach, west of Auckland. Along this coastline there’s a whole lot of surf, but Muriwai is particularly popular because of the consistency of the waves. On the bigger days, it’s only for the more experienced, but the majority of time you can find something to suit everyone here.

The stunning Piha is a prime spot for surf enthusiasts… Photo: Getty Images

A bit further along the coast you’ll find Piha. Head to Lion Rock to grab some waves besides the natural wonder of a rock face. You can find fantastic canyoning tours in Piha with AWOL Adventures.

For mountain bike trails in the heart of the city, ride to Arch Hill Scenic Reserve. Woodhill is the most popular place for serious riders near Auckland though, 45 minutes out and boasting over 130km of purpose-built trails.



Where to Stay

Heritage Auckland is a beautiful hotel right in the centre of the city. They offer luxury in Auckland, a whole range of different rooms and some truly amazing lookout spots over the city.

If you’re on a budget, Nomads Auckland Backpackers hostel has a rooftop spa, a sundeck and enough beds to host a small army. It’s a chain but it’s great for travellers and meeting people.