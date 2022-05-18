Surrounded by eight magnificent mountain passes, Switzerland’s Andermatt Holiday Region is situated in the heart of the Alps. Because of this, and other reasons we’ll get into shortly, we think it might just be the ideal alpine retreat for you this summer. The headwaters of four of Europe’s major rivers are situated in Andermatt, marking it as something of a starting point for nature. The area is sometimes referred to by the extremely cool nickname ‘the water castle of Europe’.

Offering up some of Europe’s finest terrain, protected climbing routes and hiking possibilities, the region has year-round adventure destination potential. Located just an hour-and-a-half from Zurich Airport, it’s also incredibly easy to get to. To help you make the most of your time here, we’ve put together a guide featuring eight of the best ways to enjoy Andermatt this summer.

Andermatt is a mountain village in the heart of the Swiss Alps, just north of Italy.

Views like this. The Furka area, near the Albert Heim Huette (Credit: Switzerland Tourism / Dominik Baur)

Climbing (via ferratas)

Andermatt is home to some of the finest and most accessible via ferrata routes in Europe. If you’re not familiar with the term via ferrata, it refers to a protected climbing route with metal fixtures and translates from Italian into English as “iron path”. They’re a great way to get to parts of the mountains that can normally only be reached by more advanced climbers. In Andermatt, you will find three exceptionally different via ferrata routes; all of which will help you get fresh perspectives on the region’s amazing landscapes. Here’s our look at the via ferratas of Andermatt.

The ‘Devil Bridge’ (Credit: Miriam Schuler)

Get yourself on the Via Ferrata Diavolo. Credit: Martin Wabel

Via Ferrata Diavolo

Starting off at the shallower end of via ferratas, the Diavolo route will challenge beginners and fascinate experts. It’s a visually-striking route that will immerse you in the environment. The glorious granite rocks of the Schöllenen gorge, and incredible views you’ll soak up in these parts, make tackling this route a must-do outdoor activity if you’re in Andermatt.

With plenty of grassy spots to stop, snack, and snap a shot on the way up, you’ll also have the chance to have some pause-and-take-it-in moments. The Via Ferrata Diavolo has more metalwork than a T-1000. It’s made up of 700 metres of steel cable, 265 iron pitons / rungs, and two ladders.

Adlerhorst Via Ferrata

“Arni”, Lake Arnisee (Credit: Fränzi Stalder)

For totally unique views of both Lake Arnisee and the Reuss Valley, climbing the Adlerhorst via ferrata is the way to go. As well as other various climbing routes on the Piel-Flue, the Adlerhorst Via Ferrata was built in the Spring of 2020 with family-friendly climbing in mind. This brand new route is crying out for you to be one of the first people to get to grips with it. Strap in, and soak up the views.

Krokodil Via Ferrata

This two-and-a-half hour family-friendly climb is another via ferrata to try out when you’re in the Andermatt Holiday Region. A firm steel cable supports the Krokodil Via Ferrata all the way along the base of the Bergseeschijen. The route here takes in two striking rock towers; the second of which resembles a crocodile, hence the reptilian name of the route (‘krokodil’ is German for crocodile) . After the Krokodil tower, a secure rope bridge links the 18-metre gap and makes for a thrilling finale.