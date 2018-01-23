Best Travel Quotes | 101 Inspirational Quotes Guaranteed To Give You Wanderlust

Travel is great. It can take us to places we’ve never been, show us things we’ve never seen, and show us a side to ourselves we never knew existed. But in amongst the hustle and bustle of working to pay rent, sorting out utility bills, and binge-watching Netflix it can be easy to lose sight of travel’s magic.

In a bid to inspire you to get up off the sofa and get back in touch with your love for exploration, we’ve compiled together 101 of the most inspirational quotes about travelling. Quotes from famous writers, ancient Chinese philosophers, mountaineering legends, aviation pioneers, YouTube personalities, poets, Karl Pilkington and so many others. They’re all here. Adventure awaits.

1) “Not all those who wander are lost.” – J.R.R. Tolkien

2) “I can’t think of anything that excites a greater sense of childlike wonder than to be in a country where you are ignorant of almost everything.” – Bill Bryson

3) “Once the travel bug bites there is no known antidote, and I know that I shall be happily infected until the end of my life.” – Michael Palin

4) “It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live.” – J.K. Rowling

5) “One’s destination is never a place but rather a new way of looking things.” – Henry Miller

6) “The journey not the arrival matters.” – T.S. Eliot

7) “Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me, as is ever so on the road.” – Jack Kerouac

8) “And above all, watch with glittering eyes the whole world around you because the greatest secrets are always hidden in the most unlikely places.” – Roald Dahl