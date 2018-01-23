Best Travel Quotes | 101 Inspirational Quotes Guaranteed To Give You Wanderlust - Mpora

Share

Travel

Best Travel Quotes | 101 Inspirational Quotes Guaranteed To Give You Wanderlust

A definitive list of the most inspiring travel quotes in the history of the world

Travel is great. It can take us to places we’ve never been, show us things we’ve never seen, and show us a side to ourselves we never knew existed. But in amongst the hustle and bustle of working to pay rent, sorting out utility bills, and binge-watching Netflix it can be easy to lose sight of travel’s magic.

In a bid to inspire you to get up off the sofa and get back in touch with your love for exploration, we’ve compiled together 101 of the most inspirational quotes about travelling. Quotes from famous writers, ancient Chinese philosophers, mountaineering legends, aviation pioneers, YouTube personalities, poets, Karl Pilkington and so many others. They’re all here. Adventure awaits.

1) “Not all those who wander are lost.” – J.R.R. Tolkien

2) “I can’t think of anything that excites a greater sense of childlike wonder than to be in a country where you are ignorant of almost everything.” – Bill Bryson

3) “Once the travel bug bites there is no known antidote, and I know that I shall be happily infected until the end of my life.” – Michael Palin

4) “It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live.” – J.K. Rowling

“It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live” – J.K. Rowling. Photo via Getty Images.

5) “One’s destination is never a place but rather a new way of looking things.” – Henry Miller

6) “The journey not the arrival matters.” – T.S. Eliot 

7) “Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me, as is ever so on the road.” – Jack Kerouac

8) “And above all, watch with glittering eyes the whole world around you because the greatest secrets are always hidden in the most unlikely places.” – Roald Dahl 

9) “I travel not to go anywhere, but to go. I travel for travel’s sake. The great affair is to move.” – Robert Louis Stevenson

10) “The world is a book and those who do not travel read only one page.” – Saint Augustine

11) “People do not decide to become extraordinary. They decide to accomplish extraordinary things.” – Sir Edmund Hillary

12) “It is not down in any map; true places never are.” – Herman Melville

13) “Like all great travellers I have seen more than I remember, and remember more than I have seen.” – Benjamin Disraeli

“Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all.” – Hellen Keller. Photo via Getty Images.

14) “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all.” – Hellen Keller

15) “To travel is to discover that everyone is wrong about other countries.” – Aldous Huxley

16) “Stuff your eyes with wonder. Live as if you’d drop dead in ten seconds. See the world. It’s more fantastic than any dream made or paid for in factories.” – Ray Bradbury

17) “Two roads diverged in a wood and I – I took the one less traveled by, and that has made all the difference.” – Robert Frost

18) “You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose. You’re on your own. And you know what you know. And you are the one who’ll decide where to go…” – Dr. Seuss

19) “Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow.” – Anita Desai

20) “Why do you go away? So that you can come back. So that you can see the place you came from with new eyes and extra colours. And the people there see you differently, too. Coming back to where you started is not the same as never leaving.” – Sir Terry Pratchett

21) “We travel, some of us forever, to seek other states, other lives, other souls.” – Anaïs Nin

22) “Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts.” – Mark Twain

23) “I heard an airplane passing overhead. I wished I was on it.” – Charles Bukowski

24) “Tourists went on holidays while travellers did something else. They travelled.” – Alex Garland

“Tourists went on holidays while travellers did something else. They travelled.” – Alex Garland. Photo via Getty Images.

25) “I’d be smiling and chatting away, and my mind would be floating around somewhere else, like a balloon with a broken string.” – Haruki Murakami

26) “We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm and adventure. There is no end to the adventures we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open.” – Jawaharlal Nehru

27) “Wherever you go, you take yourself with you.” – Neil Gaiman 

28) “Anyone who needs more than one suitcase is a tourist, not a traveler.” – Ira Levin

29) “The journey is the destination.” – Dan Eldon

30) “Many a trip continues long after movement in time and space have ceased.” – John Steinbeck 

31) “To travel is to live.” – Hans Christian Andersen 

32) “One doesn’t discover new lands without consenting to lose sight, for a very long time, of the shore.” – André Gide 

33) “To awaken quite alone in a strange town is one of the most pleasant sensations in the world. You are surrounded by adventure.” – Freya Stark

34) “Travel far enough, you meet yourself.” – David Mitchell

35) “Travel makes one modest. You see what a tiny place you occupy in the world.” – Gustave Flaubert

“Travel makes one modest. You see what a tiny place you occupy in the world.” – Gustave Flaubert. Photo via Getty Images.

36) “I am not the same having seen the moon shine on the other side of the world.” – Mary Anne Radmacher

37) “I travel a lot; I hate having my life disrupted by routine.” – Caskie Stinnett

38) “And then there is the most dangerous risk of all – the risk of spending your life not doing what you want on the bet you can buy yourself the freedom to do it later.” – Randy Komisar

39) “A great way to learn about your country is to leave it.” – Henry Rollins

40) “Investment in travel is an investment in yourself.” – Matthew Karsten

41) “Travel is never a matter of money but of courage.” – Paulo Coelho

42) “I think you travel to search and you come back home to find yourself there.” – Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

43) “A wise man travels to discover himself.” – James Russell Lowell

44) “Experience does for the soul what education does for the mind.” – Casey Neistat

45) “I cannot make my days longer so I strive to make them better.” – Paul Theroux

“To live is the rarest thing in the world. Most people exist, that is all.” – Oscar Wilde. Photo via Getty Images.

46) “To live is the rarest thing in the world. Most people exist, that is all.” – Oscar Wilde

47) “A ship in harbour is safe, but that is not what ships are made for.” – John Augustus Shedd

48) “Perhaps travel cannot prevent bigotry, but by demonstrating that all peoples cry, laugh, eat, worry and die, it can introduce the idea that if we try and understand each other, we may even become friends.” – Maya Angelou 

49) “Adventure without risk is Disneyland.” – Douglas Coupland

50) “I see my path, but I don’t know where it leads. Not knowing where I’m going is what inspires me to travel it.” – Rosalia de Castro

51) “Make voyagesAttempt them. There’s nothing else.” – Tennessee Williams

52) “We wander for distraction, but we travel for fulfilment.” – Hilaire Belloc

“We wander for distraction, but we travel for fulfilment.” – Hilaire Belloc. Photo via Getty Images.

53) “Every exit is an entry somewhere else.” – Sir Tom Stoppard

54) “While armchair travellers dream of going places, travelling armchairs dream of staying put.” – Anne Tyler

55) “Not I, not anyone else, can travel that road for you. You must travel it for yourself.” – Walt Whitman

56) “Once you have travelled, the voyage never ends… the mind can never break off from the journey.” – Pat Conroy

57) “A lazy, bored brain latches on to negativity and problems and exaggerates them until they become out of perspective and all-consuming.” – Ed Stafford

58) “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” – Lao Tzu

59) “If you reject the food, ignore the customs, fear the religion and avoid the people, you might better stay home.” – James A. Michener

60) “I see that it is by no means useless to travel, if a man wants to see something new” – Jules Verne

“Every man’s life ends the same way. It is only the details of how he lived and how he died that distinguish one man from another.” – Ernest Hemingway. Photo via Getty Images.

61) “Every man’s life ends the same way. It is only the details of how he lived and how he died that distinguish one man from another.” – Ernest Hemingway

62) “The man who goes alone can start today; but he who travels with another must wait till that other is ready.” – Henry David Thoreau

63) “He who is brave is free.”  – Seneca

64) “You don’t have to be rich to travel well.” – Eugene Fodor 

65) “When you’re travelling, you are what you are right there and then. People don’t have your past to hold against you. No yesterdays on the road.” – William Least Heat Moon

66) “It seems to me that the natural world is the greatest source of excitement; the greatest source of visual beauty, the greatest source of intellectual interest. It is the greatest source of so much in life that makes life worth living.” – Sir David Attenborough

67) “Boldness be my friend.” – William Shakespeare

68) “Probably some of the best things that have ever happened to you in life, happened because you said yes to something. Otherwise things just sort of stay the same.” – Danny Wallace

69) “Now more than ever do I realise that I will never be content with a sedentary life, that I will always be haunted by thoughts of a sun-drenched elsewhere.” – Isabelle Eberhardt

“Now more than ever do I realise that I will never be content with a sedentary life, that I will always be haunted by thoughts of a sun-drenched elsewhere.” –
Isabelle Eberhardt. Photo via Getty Images.

70) “I read; I travel; I become.” – Derek Walcott

71) “Every dreamer knows that it is entirely possible to be homesick for a place you’ve never been to, perhaps more homesick than for familiar ground.” – Judith Thurman

72) “A man travels the world over in search of what he needs and returns home to find it.” – George Moore 

73) “The Wanderlust has got me… by the belly-aching fire.” – Robert W. Service 

74) “You can’t control the past, but you can control where you go next.” – Kirsten Hubbard

75) “They spoke less and less between them until at last they were silent altogether as is often the way with travellers approaching the end of a journey.” – Cormac McCarthy

76) “Traveling-to-a-place energy and living-in-a-place energy are two fundamentally different energies.” – Elizabeth Gilbert

77) “There we understood that our vocation, our true vocation, was to move for eternity along the roads and seas of the world.” – Ernesto Che Guevara

78) “Where you come from does matter – but not nearly as much as where you are headed.”  – Jodi Picoult

79) “Always stay sharp on railways and cruise ships for transit has a way of making everything clear.” – Anna Godbersen

80) “Running, you should know, is a kind of stillness.” – Tiphanie Yanique

“Thus, when we allow ourselves to imagine as we once did, we know, with a sudden jarring clarity, that if we don’t go right now, we’re never going to do it. And we’ll be haunted by our unrealised dreams and know that we have sinned against ourselves gravely.” – Tim Cahill. Photo via Getty Images.

81) “Thus, when we allow ourselves to imagine as we once did, we know, with a sudden jarring clarity, that if we don’t go right now, we’re never going to do it. And we’ll be haunted by our unrealised dreams and know that we have sinned against ourselves gravely.” – Tim Cahill

82) “Travel brings power and love back into your life.” – Jalaluddin Mevlana Rumi

83) “We leave something of ourselves behind when we leave a place, we stay there, even though we go away. And there are things in us that we can find again only by going back there.” – Pascal Mercier

84) “Life is beautiful if you are on the road to somewhere” – Orhan Pamuk

85) “The advantage of travel is that after a while you begin to realise that wherever you go, most people aren’t really all that much different.” – Joanne Harris

86) “Early morning: set off at dawn. Travel round in front of the sun, steal a day’s march on him. Keep it up for ever never grow a day older technically.” – James Joyce 

87) “Time to leave now, get out of this room, go somewhere, anywhere; sharpen this feeling of happiness and freedom, stretch your limbs, fill your eyes, be awake, wider awake, vividly awake in every sense and every pore.” – Stefan Zweig

88) “Every traveller has a home of his own, and he learns to appreciate it the more from his wandering.” – Charles Dickens

89) “All adventures happen in that damned and magical space, wherever it may be found or chanced upon, which least resembles one’s home.” – Michael Chabon

90) “Freedom is something that dies unless it’s used.” – Hunter S. Thompson

“Freedom is something that dies unless it’s used.” – Hunter S. Thompson. Photo via Getty Images.

91) “Do not seek to follow in the footsteps of the wise; seek what they sought.” – Matsuo Bashō

92) “Travel, which is like a greater and a graver science, brings us back to ourselves.” – Albert Camus

93) “Adventure is worthwhile in itself.” – Amelia Earhart

94) “Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

95) “Let those who wish have their respectability- I wanted freedom, freedom to indulge in whatever caprice struck my fancy, freedom to search in the farthermost corners of the earth for the beautiful, the joyous, and the romantic.” – Richard Halliburton

96) “You only get one chance at life and you have to grab it boldly.” – Bear Grylls

97) “Sometimes I can hear my bones straining under the weight of all the lives I’m not living.” – Jonathan Safran Foer

98) “Because it’s there.” – George Mallory (when asked why he wanted to climb Mount Everest)

99) “Find out how other people live and eat and cook. Learn from them – wherever you go.” – Anthony Bourdain

100) “Bizarre travel plans are dancing lessons from God.” – Kurt Vonnegut

101) “I’ve never liked wedding cake due to the amount of icing, but then imagine a wedding cake without it; just a dark, stodgy, horrible dry sponge. The icing covers up the mess, and that’s how I feel about most of the Wonders. They use them to get people to visit a place that you probably wouldn’t think about visiting.” – Karl Pilkington

You May Also Like:

24 Signs You Have A Serious Travelling Addiction

20 of the Best Travel Memes

Share

Topics:

article inspiration Listicle Travel

Related Articles

Road Cycling

EMFF | Beaumont and Outen to Speak at Mountain Film Festival

Scottish cyclist Beaumont to talk about cycling the world in an astonishing 78 days...

Edinburgh Mountain Film Festival | Mark Beaumont and Sarah Outen MBE Among Speakers at Annual Edinburgh Event
Mountain Biking

Markus Stoeckl Interview | We Meet the Fastest Man in Cycling History

"In some sports failing might just mean getting hurt but in this sport, if you fail you die.”

Markus Stoeckl Interview | We Meet the Man Who Defies Death to Go Faster Than Anyone Else in History on a Bicycle
Mountaineering & Expeditions

Top 5 | Most Dangerous Mountains In The World

Statistically speaking, what is the deadliest mountain for climbers?

Most Dangerous Mountain In The World | Top 5
Skateboarding

Style | Vans Unveil Their New Versa Hoodie DX

Vans unveil their new Versa Hoodie DX

The Vans Versa Hoodie DX Is Released
Skateboarding

Style | Vans Unveil Their New 2018 Authentic™ Chino Range

Vans Unveil Their New 2018 Authentic™ Chino Range

Vans 2018 Authentic™ Chino Range Is Released
Skiing

FIS Skadi Ski App | Testing It Out In The French Mountains

Can a ski app bring an extra level of fun to a snow holiday? We put Tilly Tasker on the case

How Much Fun Could We Have With The FIS Skadi Ski App? We Went To France To Find Out
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production