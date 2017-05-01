Nestled in the belly of Wales’ beautiful Snowdonia National Park sits a lovely little village called Betws-y-Coed. Its name means “prayer house in the wood”, and it can be found in the Conwy Valley near to where the River Conwy meets the River Llugwy and the River Lledr.

Whether you’re into hiking, camping, climbing, scrambling, zip-lining, kayaking, mountain biking or even surfing (Surf Snowdonia is a mere 20 minutes drive away); you’re sure to find something in these parts that will quench your thirst for the outdoors.

Why Go?

Shot taken down in the Zip World Caverns//Photo: Jack Clayton.

As we’ve just mentioned, Snowdonia is a real hotbed of adventure-based activities. In addition to the aforementioned Surf Snowdonia, there’s also the incredibly enjoyable Zip World, the highest mountain in Wales (Snowdon), and some of the UK’s most epic scenery to get your teeth into.

Take Tryfan, for example. The views from the top of this iconic mountain will take your breath away. The mountain itself is said to be the final resting place of Sir Bedivere of Arthurian legend. Now, anyone who summits the rocky beast is challenged to bravely step between the Adam and Eve stones that reside at the summit. It’s a challenge not for the faint-hearted though as the stones sit above a genuine heart-in-the-mouth drop (we recommend you don’t try this while/after it’s raining/rained).

Visitors to the area might also want to consider the challenging walks/scrambles offered by the stunning Glyder Fawr and Glyder Fach, as well as the Snowdon Horseshoe. The Snowdon Horseshoe is widely considered to be the best ridge walk in Wales.

Visitors to Betws-y-Coed love the woodland walks on offer//Photo: Jack Clayton.

Featuring the notorious knife-edge arête of Crib Goch, the Horseshoe route, which should be avoided by anyone with a fear of heights, offers some of the spectacular mountain views you will ever see. For safety reasons, it is recommended that the route is avoided in high winds or in winter if you’re ill-prepared and inexperienced.

Betws-y-Coed is situated within the gorgeous Gwydyr Forest. As a result, visitors to the village can treat themselves to some truly soothing woodland walks. And, of course, it would be rude not to mention the Conwy Valley Railway Museum with its extensive miniature railway line (one for the kids, and the adults who wish they were kids, perhaps).