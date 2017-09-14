Win | An Osprey Transporter travel Bag & Prize Package - Mpora

Osprey has just relaunched its classic Transporter range which for those who aren’t already familiar with it is its collection of duffel bags designed to withstand even the most brutal of journeys. To celebrate, they’re giving away one of these great bags and a whole bundle of Osprey stuff.

So to start off with, what do you get with the new Transporter bags that the old ones didn’t offer? Well, you get more carrying points, better quality materials and much, much more durability.

Available in capacities of 40L, 65L, 95L and a whopping 130L, each one has been designed to make adventures that bit smoother.

First of all, they’re made from an 800 Denier fabric. To put that in perspective, the fabric on most waterproof jackets tends to be below 100 Denier. So expect a high level of durability.

And the fabrics are highly water resistant as well thanks to their PU coating. You should be able to count on them to protect the contents inside from most types of weather.

The duffels in the Transporter series all have handles on each end and side (so four altogether), a detachable sling, and best of all, a yoked harness to give backpack-style carrying. When the shoulder straps aren’t needed they can be neatly tucked away into a zipped pocket. The also all come with a zipped mesh case that they can be scrunched (or folded) into and stored away.

