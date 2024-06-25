Competition | Win a Craghoppers NosiLife Outfit worth £350 - Mpora

Competition | Win a Craghoppers NosiLife Outfit worth £350

UK brand, Craghoppers, has specialised in producing quality adventure travel gear for nearly 60 years. Concentrating on comfort and performance, their kit is designed to allow you to spend as much time as possible out on the trails.

The NosiLife collection is the world’s first permanent insect repellent clothing range and is all about keeping you safe and comfortable. Designed to create a barrier between you and biting insects, NosiLife gives you the confidence to head out into the wilderness without fear of insect borne diseases. Plus, the technology is built into the materials themselves, so no maintenance or repeat treatments are needed to keep them working at top performance.

The NosiLife textile also features odour elimination technology, which is ideal for when you’re exploring hotter climates or taking on more active adventures. Many products in the range include innovative features such as a glasses wipe, cooling collar or waistband, SolarShield sun protection collar and hidden pockets.

Since the first shop was founded in Manchester in 1933, Ellis Brigham has been a key part of the UK outdoor market. With shops all over the country, they have everything you need for your outdoor adventures, from walking boots to ski boots, climbing equipment to tents and everything in between.

Plus, one of the brand’s key focuses is sustainability and trying to reduce their impact on the environment. Through various green initiatives such as gear repairs and recycling with partner organisations, tree replanting, offering free water refills in their stores, using 100%renewable energy and more, they aim to do as much as they can to try to preserve and protect the natural world.

Ellis Brigham has long since had a close relationship with Craghoppers, and stocks a wide selection of their products, including gear form the NosiLife range. Head over to ellis-brigham.com to check it out!

For full Ts&Cs and to enter now, go to active-traveller.com

 

ENTER NOW

production