Korčula’s scenic landscapes vary from the terraced olive groves to vineyards, pristine waters in the secluded bays and charming island places of Lumbarda, Smokvica, Blato and Vela Luka as well as the medieval old town of Korčula – the birthplace of explorer Marco Polo – and one of the best-preserved medieval Mediterranean towns.

Back on the mainland, and one stunning location not to be missed is the city of Dubrovnik itself, known as the ‘Pearl of the Adriatic’. This fascinating, historic city is compact enough to explore easily on foot, but fits a lot into its small footprint. You’ll find narrow streets filled with shops, restaurants, museums and more. Walking the 2km route around the historic city walls is a great way to get to know the city and offers unbeatable views of the surrounding landscapes, including nearby Mount Srd.

The Prize

The lucky winner of this competition will receive a four-night holiday for two in Dubrovnik and Neretva County. This includes two nights in the city of Dubrovnik and two nights on the island of Korčula in hotels on a B&B basis. Transfers between Dubrovnik and Korčula are also included.