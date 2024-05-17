Competition | Win a Holiday in Croatia’s Dubrovnik & Neretva County Region - Mpora

A four-night holiday for two exploring this breathtaking region.

A hidden gem along the southern end of Croatia’s spectacular coastline, Dubrovnik and Neretva County is the perfect place for an active getaway. This diverse region offers a coast dotted with islands which are ideal for hiking, cycling, learning about the local culture and traditions, and, of course, trying your hand at a huge range of water-based activities.

Sailing, kayaking, canoeing, diving, jet skiing, windsurfing and SUP are all on the menu in Dubrovnik and Neretva County, as well as island-hopping and sight-seeing. The islands of  Mljet, Korčula and the Pelješac peninsula are of particular interest, and well worth a visit.

Korcula. Photo: Vladimir Francolic.
Dubrovnik Riviera. Photo: Ante Gugic
Dubrovnik. Photo: Zoran Marinovic

Korčula’s scenic landscapes vary from the terraced olive groves to vineyards, pristine waters in the secluded bays and charming island places of Lumbarda, Smokvica, Blato and Vela Luka as well as the medieval old town of Korčula – the birthplace of explorer Marco Polo – and one of the best-preserved medieval Mediterranean towns.

Back on the mainland, and one stunning location not to be missed is the city of Dubrovnik itself, known as the ‘Pearl of the Adriatic’. This fascinating, historic city is compact enough to explore easily on foot, but fits a lot into its small footprint. You’ll find narrow streets filled with shops, restaurants, museums and more. Walking the 2km route around the historic city walls is a great way to get to know the city and offers unbeatable views of the surrounding landscapes, including nearby Mount Srd.

The Prize

The lucky winner of this competition will receive a four-night holiday for two in Dubrovnik and Neretva County. This includes two nights in the city of Dubrovnik and two nights on the island of Korčula in hotels on a B&B basis. Transfers between Dubrovnik and Korčula are also included.

Enter now via our sister site, Active-Traveller.com

