A hidden gem along the southern end of Croatia’s spectacular coastline, Dubrovnik and Neretva County is the perfect place for an active getaway. This diverse region offers a coast dotted with islands which are ideal for hiking, cycling, learning about the local culture and traditions, and, of course, trying your hand at a huge range of water-based activities.
Sailing, kayaking, canoeing, diving, jet skiing, windsurfing and SUP are all on the menu in Dubrovnik and Neretva County, as well as island-hopping and sight-seeing. The islands of Mljet, Korčula and the Pelješac peninsula are of particular interest, and well worth a visit.