Competition | Win a Holiday in the Isle of Man - Mpora

Fancy a staycation with a difference for your next active getaway? We’ve partnered with the Isle of Man and Actve Traveller Magazine to give away a mini-break for two people to this unique island.

Sitting in the heart of the Irish Sea, almost equidistant between England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland, the Isle of Man is an easy hop from mainland UK, and packs loads into its 227 square miles of land, from breath-taking landscapes to bustling towns and a 10,000 year history.

Described as ‘the British Isles in miniature’, the Isle of Man has something for everyone when it comes to active adventures. The wild coastline lends itself perfectly to wild swimming, coasteering, kayaking, SUP and loads more, while the mountains, forests and moorland further inland provide some of the best walking routes in Britain, as well as great biking itineraries.

Photo: Visit Isle of Man

Classed as a UNESCO Biosphere, the Isle of Man is bursting with protected flora and fauna, with the various seabird colonies being a particular highlight. As well as the outstanding natural landscapes, there are also numerous Manx National Heritage Sites, which allow you to learn about the unique history and culture of the Isle of Man. Famous sites such as the Great Laxey Wheel, Peel Castle and Castle Rushen are great places to start.

A trip here gives you a fantastic blend of stunning natural beauty and the chance to immerse yourself in a unique culture, thanks to the Isle of Man having its own language, legends and government, separate from the rest of the British Isles. Spend some time here and experience the Manx way of life.

 

