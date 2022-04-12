Competition | Win a Kayaking and Paragliding Adventure in Switzerland - Mpora

Competition | Win a Kayaking and Paragliding Adventure in Switzerland

You really don't want to miss out on this competition

Three unforgettable nights in Interlaken are up for grabs in this week’s competition. As well as accommodation, they’re throwing two incredible experiences into the mix as well.

Included is a guided kayak tour, one that will take yourself and a guest through the Swiss landscape, and a paragliding experience; one that will take you to heights you’ve (probably) never been to before. The views above Interlaken are something else.

Entering the competition is easy. Just follow this link below, do what needs to be done and cross your fingers. Good luck.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

