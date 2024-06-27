Competition | Win a Mini-break in Croatia's Zadar Region - Mpora

Competition | Win a Mini-break in Croatia’s Zadar Region

Enter now for your chance to win!

Want to go somewhere a bit different on your next active getaway? We’ve teamed up with Active Traveller and Zadar Tourism to give away a short break to this beautiful area of Croatia later this year.

Sandwiched between mountains and a coast dotted with picture-postcard islands, Zadar is a great choice for an active holiday destination. Geographically, Zadar sits in the centre of the Croatian part of the Adriatic coast and is home to the beautiful Paklenica National Park, plus three nature parks, and is also within an hour of four other National Parks in neighbouring regions.

This compact but lively region is bursting with everything you could want on an outdoor holiday. From a huge variety of hiking routes with mountain climbs, island circuits and everything in between, to numerous cycling hotspots, you’ll never be bored in Zadar.

Photo: F Simicev

Not to mention the unbeatable water-based activities. With islands, a beautiful coast, lakes and rivers, marine-lovers will be right at home here. Highlights include touring by kayak and exploring the region’s famous river canyons by raft or canoe.

Heading back to dry land, the 3,000 year old UNESCO city of Zadar offers visitors countless historic sites and architecture, fascinating museums and a rich cultural heritage. Foodies will appreciate the award-winning local cheese and delicious Mediterranean menus, as well as the local wine, many of which use grape varieties that have been grown in Zadar for 3,000 years.

The Prize

The lucky winner of this prize will receive a four-night holiday for two in Croatia’s Zadar Region. You will be staying at the Bluesun Holiday Village Alan in Starigrad Paklenica on a half-board basis, a three-star beachside complex that’s just a short hop away from islands such as Pag, and is just a 45-minute drive from Zadar City.

The winner will also receive a full day’s bike hire for two, as well as half-day kayak rental to really let you explore this unique region.

 

Go to active-traveller.com to enter the competition now!

ENTER NOW

