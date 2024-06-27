Competition | Win a Mini-break in Croatia's Zadar Region - Mpora

Want to go somewhere a bit different on your next active getaway? We’ve teamed up with Active Traveller and Zadar Tourism to give away a short break to this beautiful area of Croatia later this year.

Sandwiched between mountains and a coast dotted with picture-postcard islands, Zadar is a great choice for an active holiday destination. Geographically, Zadar sits in the centre of the Croatian part of the Adriatic coast and is home to the beautiful Paklenica National Park, plus three nature parks, and is also within an hour of four other National Parks in neighbouring regions.

This compact but lively region is bursting with everything you could want on an outdoor holiday. From a huge variety of hiking routes with mountain climbs, island circuits and everything in between, to numerous cycling hotspots, you’ll never be bored in Zadar.

​