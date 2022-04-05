Competition | Win Bungee Jumping Experience, Paddleboarding Session And Three Nights Stay In Switzerland - Mpora

Share

Travel

Competition | Win Bungee Jumping Experience, Paddleboarding Session And Three Nights Stay In Switzerland

Want to get extreme? Want to paddle about a bit? Enter this competition to be in with a chance of winning three nights in Interlaken, Switzerland

Fancy winning a memorable three nights for yourself and a guest in Interlaken, Switzerland? Of course you do. We’ve got just the competition for you to enter courtesy of our friends at Swiss Tourism.

Entering will give you a shot at winning not only a pretty extreme bungee jump experience, but also a stand up paddleboarding session and three nights accommodation in Interlaken as well. You’ll get a glimpse into the natural beauty of Interlaken, see views you might have only seen on postcards before and make memories to last a lifetime.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

(Credit: Giles Dean)

In association with

Share

Topics:

Adventure competition
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

production