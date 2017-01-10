Do you like bridges? Here at Mpora, we don’t just like bridges. No. We love them. In fact, we love bridges so much that we’d be more than happy to label ourselves as a big old bunch of ‘gephyromaniacs’. According to various online dictionaries, gephyromania is defined as “a passion for bridges.”

Below, for your bridge-viewing pleasure then, we’ve compiled a collection of some of the coolest bridges the planet has to offer. It’s by no means a definitive list so if, for whatever reason, your favourite bridge failed to make the cut please don’t take it personally.

One more reason to drop everything and travel the world…the bridges.

1) Dragon River Bridge (Da Nang, Vietnam)

Photo: iStock.