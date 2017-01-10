10 Cool Bridges From Around The World - Mpora

Share

Travel

10 Cool Bridges From Around The World

Didn't think a bridge could get you stoked on travelling? Think again.

Do you like bridges? Here at Mpora, we don’t just like bridges. No. We love them. In fact, we love bridges so much that we’d be more than happy to label ourselves as a big old bunch of ‘gephyromaniacs’. According to various online dictionaries, gephyromania is defined as “a passion for bridges.”

Below, for your bridge-viewing pleasure then, we’ve compiled a collection of some of the coolest bridges the planet has to offer. It’s by no means a definitive list so if, for whatever reason, your favourite bridge failed to make the cut please don’t take it personally.

One more reason to drop everything and travel the world…the bridges.

1) Dragon River Bridge (Da Nang, Vietnam)

Photo: iStock.
Photo: iStock.

2) High Trestle Trail Bridge (Iowa, USA)

Photo: IowaArchitecture.org
Photo: IowaArchitecture.org

3) Python Bridge (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Photo: iStock
Photo: iStock

4) Da Vinci Bridge (Akershus, Norway)

Photo: iStock
Picture – via MentalFloss.

5) Slauerhoff Bridge (Leeuwarden, Netherlands)

Picture – via Pinterest.
Picture – via Pinterest.

6) Moses Bridge (Halsteren, Netherlands)

Picture – via Pinterest.
Picture – via Pinterest.

7) The Helix Bridge (Singapore)

Photo: iStock
Photo: iStock

8) The Rolling Bridge (London, UK)

Screenshot: YouTube (Paddington, London).
Screenshot: YouTube (Paddington, London).
Screenshot: YouTube (Paddington, London).
Screenshot: YouTube (Paddington, London).

9) Gateshead Millennium Bridge (Gateshead/Newcastle, UK)

Photo: iStock
Photo: iStock

10) Langkawi Sky Bridge (Kedah, Malaysia)

Photo: iStock
Photo: iStock

You May Also Like:

10 Of The World’s Scariest Bridges

Introducing The Japanese Bridge That Seems To Defy The Laws Of Gravity‏

Share

Topics:

awe gallery inspiration Listicle surprise Travel

Related Articles

Travel

Knitting Adventures | Meet The Man Who Knits Famous Landmarks Before Visiting Them In Real Life

One minute, you're a knitting enthusiast. The next, you're an internet legend.

Man Knits Clothes Featuring The World's Most Famous Landmarks And Then Visits Them
Travel

Come Fly At These | 7 of the Most Frightening Runways In The World

How would you feel about landing at one of these crazy air strips?

7 Of The World's Most Frightening Runways
Travel

This Woman Is On A Mission To Prove That Absolutely Anyone Can Escape And Live The VanLife

Do you have no motor experience and very little money to spend? Marina Piro says that's no problem...

This Woman Is On A Mission To Prove That Absolutely Anyone Can Escape And Live The VanLife
Travel

Is It Actually Cheaper To Travel The World With Your Children Rather Than Living At Home?

Should you travel the world with young children? This mother and daughter say yes.

Is It Actually Cheaper To Travel The World With Your Children Rather Than Living At Home?
Travel

Land Of The Rising Fun | 5 People You're Guaranteed To Meet While Travelling Round Japan

It has a population of over 125 million people...and you're definitely going to bump into this lot.

5 Types Of People You're Guaranteed To Meet While Travelling Round Japan
Travel

Opinion: You’re Doing City Breaks All Wrong. Here's Why...

The Mona Lisa isn't shit, you just don't like art that much

Opinion: You’re Doing City Breaks All Wrong. Here's Why...
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production