Crans-Montana is a sunny region in Switzerland with stunning views stretching from the Breithorn to Mont Blanc via the Weisshorn and the Matterhorn.

The region reaches from the Rhone valley at 500m to the Plaine Morte Glacier at 3,000m, and can be reached in a few hours from Geneva or Milan airport, and in roughly half an hour from the nearby airport of Sion.

Why Go?

Crans-Montana is a fairly large town as far as ski towns go, but it’s also incredibly tranquil.

Known as more of a luxury resort than a party town, you’re unlikely to be woken by your neighbours at 4am – unless you schedule your arrival during techno festival ‘Caprices‘, which is held in the town – and a stroll through Crans will offer views to die for.

When you get up to the slopes the views over the Rhöne valley to the peaks bordering Italy are sublime, particularly in the morning where layered mist, above, rises over the valley.

As one of the sunniest regions in Switzerland, your chances of bluebird conditions are well above average, and the slopes themselves are extensive, with over 140km of runs. The sun does mean that the best of the snow will have turned to slush by 2pm though.