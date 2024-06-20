Croatia | Discover Dubrovnik and Neretva County - Mpora

One of Croatia's gems, the beautiful Dubrovnik and Neretva County region has something to entice every kind of outdoor lover.
Dubrovnik and Neretva County’s coastal location, dotted with multiple islands is perfect for all kinds of different watersports, sailing adventures and finding stunning beaches. Not to mention loads of choice when it comes to hiking and biking routes, with everything from multi-day itineraries to gentle strolls through olive groves and vineyards.
You’ll find all of this plus a fascinating culture, delicious local food and drink and charming historical towns to explore. And let’s not forget the historic city of Dubrovnik itself – the Pearl of the Adriatic.
Six Reasons to Visit the Dubrovnik and Neretva County Region
Croatia has grown in popularity as a travel destination because of its Mediterranean location, cultural heritage, mild climate, diverse landscape, and natural wonders. It also offers better value for money than many western European countries.
For a guide to the multi-faceted nature of Dubrovnik and Neretva County, covering hiking, biking, watersports, island adventure and history and culture, go to active-traveller.com
The Best Hiking Routes in the Dubrovnik and Neretva County Region
One of the best ways to get to know any new place is on foot – hiking the trails to explore the landscapes and soak up the scenery and local culture.
There are many hiking routes that criss-cross the region, from leisurely family strolls to challenging multi-day treks, such as the Mljet hiking trail.Dubrovnik itself is a good place to start your hiking holiday – this red-roofed walled city has enchanted visitors for centuries, and a walking tour of the old town is a must-do of any stay.
But it’s not all urban hiking around Dubrovnik. Just opposite the city is the verdant island of Lokrum – there are as many as 12 trails to explore here, each taking in the island’s must-see destinations including a Benedictine monastery, the botanical gardens, and The Dead Sea Lake.
The island of Korčula (the birthplace of explorer Marco Polo) and the stunning Pelješac peninsula also have a range of varied trails to tackle, from climbing mountains to coastal trails with the sparkling Adriatic Sea as a backdrop.
The Best Cycle Routes in the Dubrovnik and Neretva County Region
The southern area of Croatia offers a wonderful variety of great cycling trails. The beauty of its coastal landscape and islands, the cultural delights of its historic towns and the welcome embrace of the Mediterranean climate make it one of the best places in Europe for a cycling holiday.
You can breeze through the vineyards, olive groves and fertile fields of the Pelješac peninsula and explore the medieval architecture of the Konavle valley, Korčula island and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the walled city of Dubrovnik.
You can combine cycling with cruising in an island-hopping two-wheeled odyssey or cycle the Ćiro Trail, which follows an old narrow-gauge railway line from Dubrovnik to Mostar in Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Dubrovnik and Neretva County: History, Culture and Must-see Sights
The cultural wealth in Dubrovnik and Neretva County is immense. Of architectural heritage alone, there are some 168 protected historical cities and settlements. Dubrovnik is a unique medieval city surrounded by ancient city walls and recognised by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site in 1978. There are 1,436 protected historical buildings, churches, monasteries and other sacred buildings and complexes, old fortifications and city walls, archaeological finds, old bridges and summer residences.
Beyond Dubrovnik, there are other beautiful settlements to visit, such as medieval Cavtat, historic Ston and the town of Korčula, one of the best preserved island medieval towns on the Mediterranean.
The region is also a feast for foodies with everything from robust meat dishes to fresh seafood and enticing pastries.
The Best Water-based Activities in Dubrovnik and Neretva County
With so much beautiful coastline to play with, it’s no surprise that water-sports are one of the highlights of an active holiday in Dubrovnik and Neretva County.
Croatia has long been associated with nautical tourism, thanks to its dazzling archipelago of islands and highly indented coastline, which allows for safe sailing, even when the weather conditions are not quite ideal. And the eternal bond this region has to the sea is crystal clear from the variety and popularity of a wide range of water sports. Traditionally, the most popular sport here is somewhat unexpected – water polo. The people of Dubrovnik are exceptionally proud of the success of their water polo team ‘Jug’.
From windsurfing and sailing to kayaking, scuba diving and paddle-boarding – feel free to discover the best watersports to try in Dubrovnik and Neretva County.
Croatia’s islands are like pearls on a necklace strung along the shoreline of the country’s Adriatic Sea coast. Untouched nature, warm weather, incredible views, engaging culture, and a deep-rooted history all combine to make the Croatian islands one of the top destinations for travellers wishing to explore this corner of Europe.
Croatia’s southern islands of Korčula, Lastovo and Mljet and the nearby Pelješac peninsula will seduce you with their fascinating cultural heritage and beautiful nature and fill your holidays with a wide range of outdoor activities, such as biking, hiking, kayaking, scuba diving, sailing and windsurfing.
Island-hopping gives you a unique perspective on your holiday destination and is one of the most laid-back ways to explore.
