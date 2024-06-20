Croatia | Discover Dubrovnik and Neretva County - Mpora

The Best Hiking Routes in the Dubrovnik and Neretva County Region

One of the best ways to get to know any new place is on foot – hiking the trails to explore the landscapes and soak up the scenery and local culture.

There are many hiking routes that criss-cross the region, from leisurely family strolls to challenging multi-day treks, such as the Mljet hiking trail.Dubrovnik itself is a good place to start your hiking holiday – this red-roofed walled city has enchanted visitors for centuries, and a walking tour of the old town is a must-do of any stay.

But it’s not all urban hiking around Dubrovnik. Just opposite the city is the verdant island of Lokrum – there are as many as 12 trails to explore here, each taking in the island’s must-see destinations including a Benedictine monastery, the botanical gardens, and The Dead Sea Lake.

The island of Korčula (the birthplace of explorer Marco Polo) and the stunning Pelješac peninsula also have a range of varied trails to tackle, from climbing mountains to coastal trails with the sparkling Adriatic Sea as a backdrop.

For all the info about walking here, go to active-traveller.com