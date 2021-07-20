An Essential Guide To Grindelwald-First

Tucked away in the mountains of the Bernese Oberland is Grindelwald-First, an adventure playground and one of the top places to visit when in Switzerland. Find yourself in this part of the world, and you’ll soon be overwhelmed by the sheer amount of adrenaline junkie activities on offer.

From the face-melting thrills of mountain carting to more leisurely and traditional mountain activities, such as hiking, there is, we think, a real case to be made that this is one of Europe’s best destinations for adventure-loving outdoor enthusiasts. Below you’ll find some useful information for your first action-packed trip to the village of Grindelwald and the mountain called First.

Credit: Giles Dean

Where Is It?

You’ll find Grindelwald in the special mountains of Bernese Oberland. Bernese Oberland is the name given to the higher part of the Swiss canton of Bern. The village of Grindelwald is situated in amongst some properly epic mountains (i.e. Lauteraarhorn, Wetterhorn, and the Eiger).

First is a minor summit on the slopes of the Schwarzhorn, and is known for having an abundance of outdoor activities for mountain goers to enjoy. It’s an area with a commanding mountainscape (you’re in Eiger North Face country here). The incredible scenery, combined with the seemingly endless menu of activities to try within it, makes it one of the most popular adventure destinations in Switzerland. If skiing or snowboarding’s your thing, you’ll no doubt be interested to learn that Grindelwald-Wengen is the largest ski resort in the Jungfrau Region.

How Do You Get There?

Credit: Giles Dean

Zurich is the closest international airport. Once you’re off the plane, it’s about a two and a half hour drive to this neck of the woods.

If you’re traveling by train, then take international train connections to Interlaken-Ost. After this, you will need to make a change to a Bernese Oberland Railway train that’ll then take you to your destination.

“On it, you’ll enjoy mesmerising views whichever direction you’re facing”

If you’re coming by car, take Highway A6 or A8 to Interlaken, then take the exit to Wilderswil and follow the signs to Grindelwald.

Once you’re in the village, use the cable car to get up high. The scenic gondola ride from the bottom will take no longer than 25 minutes. On it, you’ll enjoy mesmerising views whichever direction you’re facing.