Travel

An Essential Guide To Grindelwald-First

Some useful things to know about having a huge adventure in the Grindelwald-First area

Tucked away in the mountains of the Bernese Oberland is Grindelwald-First, an adventure playground and one of the top places to visit when in Switzerland. Find yourself in this part of the world, and you’ll soon be overwhelmed by the sheer amount of adrenaline junkie activities on offer.

From the face-melting thrills of mountain carting to more leisurely and traditional mountain activities, such as hiking, there is, we think, a real case to be made that this is one of Europe’s best destinations for adventure-loving outdoor enthusiasts. Below you’ll find some useful information for your first action-packed trip to the village of Grindelwald and the mountain called First.

Credit: Giles Dean

Where Is It?

You’ll find Grindelwald in the special mountains of Bernese Oberland. Bernese Oberland is the name given to the higher part of the Swiss canton of Bern. The village of Grindelwald is situated in amongst some properly epic mountains (i.e. Lauteraarhorn, Wetterhorn, and the Eiger).

First is a minor summit on the slopes of the Schwarzhorn, and is known for having an abundance of outdoor activities for mountain goers to enjoy. It’s an area with a commanding mountainscape (you’re in Eiger North Face country here). The incredible scenery, combined with the seemingly endless menu of activities to try within it, makes it one of the most popular adventure destinations in Switzerland. If skiing or snowboarding’s your thing, you’ll no doubt be interested to learn that Grindelwald-Wengen is the largest ski resort in the Jungfrau Region.

How Do You Get There?

Credit: Giles Dean

Zurich is the closest international airport. Once you’re off the plane, it’s about a two and a half hour drive to this neck of the woods.

If you’re traveling by train, then take international train connections to Interlaken-Ost. After this, you will need to make a change to a Bernese Oberland Railway train that’ll then take you to your destination.

“On it, you’ll enjoy mesmerising views whichever direction you’re facing”

If you’re coming by car, take Highway A6 or A8 to Interlaken, then take the exit to Wilderswil and follow the signs to Grindelwald.

Once you’re in the village, use the cable car to get up high. The scenic gondola ride from the bottom will take no longer than 25 minutes. On it, you’ll enjoy mesmerising views whichever direction you’re facing.

Things To See And Do

Our final section of this guide is by far the longest part of the guide. Keep in mind that most outdoor activities around Grindelwald-First are possible in any season. However, some are solely just for the summer period. For example, the Mountain Cart and the Trottibike.

Here’s a hopefully inspiring list of things to see and do when you’re in the area.

Bachalpsee

Credit: Jungfrau Region

A trip here has to include a hike around Bachalpsee and its enchanting lake. The mountain water is a light stroll away from the cable car station and is considered to be one of the most beautiful hikes in the whole area. The scenery you’ll witness on this hike is truly breathtaking, with the Bachalpsee Lake’s “blue jewel” water sure to steal your heart (and bag you some likes on Instagram).

For more information on discovering Bachalpsee, head here

First Mountain Cart

Credit: Jungfrau Region

One of the most popular things to do in the area is the Mountain Cart. These gravity-powered go-carts have been fully tricked out to run on the mountains, with sizable rubber tyres and an efficient brake system installed.

All that’s required to drive them is a steady hand, a sense of adventure, and a bit of courage (if you really want to pick up some speed that is). It’s also something you can do with your children providing they are over 4ft 4in tall.

You’ll find the entrance to the First Mountain Cart at the Schreckfeld cable car station.

For more information on First Mountain Cart, head here

First Glider

Credit: Jungfrau Region

If you’ve ever wanted to soar over mountains like an eagle, the First Gilder is an absolute must try. This newly built zip line experience is an incredibly popular thing to do in the Grindelwald area (and with good reason).

After being safely strapped into this thing, you’ll soon be shooting across the sky getting a bird’s eye view of the alpine valley below. The First Glider will pull you 800 metres backwards up the hill before releasing you into gravity’s embrace. You’ll hit a top speed of 83km/h. Talk about maximum adrenaline.

The First Glider can hold up to four people at the same time, so you’ll be able to share this unforgettable experience with family and friends; which is nice. The minimum age limit for the First Glider is 10-years-old, meaning that even particularly daring kids can have a go.

For more information on First Glider, head here

Bike Tour To Grindelwald

Credit: Giles Dean

Touring the First to Grindelwald by bike is one heck of a good way to explore the area. You don’t need to be the world’s best mountain biker either, you’re free to go as fast or as slowly as you want (personally, we think you’re better off taking it easy and savouring the moments / view but the choice is up to you). Good brakes on the descent might come in handy.

For more information on bike touring in the area, head here

First Trottibike

Credit: Giles Dean

The First Trottibike is essentially a scooter bike with no seats or pedals. Instead, you just stand upright on a wide footboard and gently roll along. A ride-smoothing suspension fork and large tyre with tread help to make this a super chill, super fun, and super easy way of getting about.

For more information on First Trottibike, head here

First Cliff Walk By Tissot

Credit: Giles Dean

The First Cliff Walk, in association with Tissot, is immensely popular and, that first time you set eyes on it in person, it’s easy to see why. Simply put, the First Cliff Walk is a metal walkway on the side of First Mountain. Its viewing platform is something special, and arguably the ultimate way to survey this region’s incredible terrain.

For more information on the First Cliff Walk, head here

First Flyer

Credit: Jungfrau Region

You can probably tell by now that this is a corner of Switzerland that likes to get visitors up in the air. The First Flyer is a zip line that’s fitted with one-person chairs. This fun zip line gives people the chance to fly over the landscape from First to Schreckfeld. While travelling along this 800 metre long steel cable, you’ll reach top speeds of 84km/h and will, at certain points, be hovering approximately 50 metres above the alpine meadows. Good times guaranteed.

For more information on the First Flyer, head here

Some Other Notable Hikes

Credit: Giles Dean

For those of you who like to take things at a more gentle pace, you’ll be delighted and probably unsurprised to discover that there’s loads of nice hiking trails in the area.

We’ve already mentioned the picturesque Bachalpsee walk but the Flower Trail and the Faulhorn Trail are also very popular. The latter of these two is a route where you start at the First and finish in Bussalp.

**********

For more information on the Jungfrau Region, head here.

In association with

Topics:

Bern

Travel

