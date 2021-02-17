Famous Film Locations In Scotland

Scotland – many great things are made in this great old land. First up, as cliche as it to say it, there’s haggis. Then, of course, there’s one of Scotland’s biggest exports – scotch whisky. That last one is arguably the greatest of all things cooked up by the Scots, although the ghost of Alexander Graham Bell might have a few choice words to yell at you down the telephone about this.

It’s obviously not just food, drink, and telephones though that defines Scotland. Its incredible scenery has, over the years, made it a popular spot for filmmakers – with numerous artistic visionaries looking to paint their cinematic narratives onto the backdrop on offer north of the border.

“From spotting trains to spotting wizards on trains, Scotland has been the stage for countless monumental movies”

From spotting trains to spotting wizards on trains, Scotland has been the stage for countless monumental movies. Here’s some of the country’s best, and most iconic scenes.

Film: Trainspotting

Year of release: 1996

Location: Rannoch Moor

Renton, Spud, Sick Boy, and Tommy get ready to take on Rannoch Moor (Trainspotting, 1996)

Danny Boyle’s famous black comedy-drama about drug addicts was set in Edinburgh but was actually filmed in Glasgow (apart from the odd scene or two). One of those scenes occurs when the boys manage to get themselves down to Rannoch Moor, an area surrounded by boggy moorland with a vast stretch of lochans and rocky outcrops.

“Doesn’t it make you proud to be Scottish?”

This location provided an escape from the city for the characters as they made it to Corrour Station. This wild location serves up nothing but the most Scottish of views.

If you fancy paying a visit to this place, then you’re best off taking a trip on the famous West Highland Railway. On it, you’ll cover over 23 miles of epic moorland.

In the words of Trainspotting’s Tommy: “Doesn’t it make you proud to be Scottish?”