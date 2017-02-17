Photographer Travels Round New Zealand With Lord Of The Rings Gandalf Costume - Mpora

Travel

Photographer Travels Round New Zealand With Lord Of The Rings Gandalf Costume

Film fan Akhil Suhas followed in the footsteps of the iconic wizard.

Photo: Akhil Suhas

Right. Let’s not fuck about here. The Lord of the Rings movie trilogy is an all-time classic. The bromance between Frodo and Samwise, the heroic last stand by Boromir, the Battle of Helm’s Deep, the will-they-won’t-they Aragorn and Arwen storyline, the world class banter between Legolas and Gimli, the giant talking giant trees and, of course, all the awesome wizard stuff Gandalf does. We could go on.

Now, as film buffs are no doubt aware, the films were shot amongst the breathtaking landscapes of New Zealand. So successful were the films in fact, they actually caused a huge boost to the islands’ travel and tourism sector.

Photographer Akhil Suhas, a big fan of the Middle Earth blockbusters, decided to follow in the footsteps of Sir Ian McKellen’s hat-wearing magic-man by taking a Gandalf costume on a six-month adventure across New Zealand. Suhas documented the journey with the hashtag #GandalfTheGuide.

Suhas asked people he met along the way if they wouldn’t mind wearing the outfit for the shots and, as you can see, they agreed to do it. This, we think you’ll agree, is one photo collection to rule them all.

Photo: Akhil Suhas
Photo: Akhil Suhas
Photo: Akhil Suhas
Photo: Akhil Suhas
Photo: Akhil Suhas
Photo: Akhil Suhas
Photo: Akhil Suhas

