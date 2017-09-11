Kronplatz | Adventure Travel Guide - Mpora

Kronplatz | Adventure Travel Guide

If you love riding your bike in beautiful mountain settings, this is the place for you.

Anyone with a decent internet connection, a pair of eyes, and a passion for googling mountains will no doubt already be familiar with the Dolomites. Declared by UNESCO to be a world heritage site in 2009, they’re widely thought of as some of the prettiest mountains on the planet. They’re also, as Kronplatz demonstrates so well, an awesome place to ride your bike.

Why Go?

Picture via Kronplatz.com

Back in the day, Kronplatz was thought of as not much more than a pleasantly picturesque connection road. Fortunately for you, things have changed a lot since then – with the region undergoing some seriously impressive mountain bike-friendly developments.

Several kilometres of trails have been built in the last few years, for example, transforming the place into one of Europe’s most interesting biking regions. Paved roads, as well as freeride, enduro, and downhill opportunities; this place has more than enough variety to keep even the fussiest bike rider happy.

The Kronplatz region is home to over 60km of tracks, mostly in the intermediate to expert bracket, and is renowned for the way it can throw up one amazing view after another in a seemingly never-ending run of amazing views.

“…one amazing view after another in a seemingly never-ending run of amazing views.”

From the very top of Kronplatz you can choose to head to the Furcia Pass, to Brunico or to Valdaora. Decisions. Decisions. Decisions. In reality, there’s no need to despair because whichever direction you decide to head in you’ll find yourself enjoying extremely exciting trails and thrill-a-second slopes. I mean, really, is there a better way to start your exploration of South Tyrol?

If you’re looking to properly get your gnar on in Kronplatz, roll on down to one of the bike parks where you can squeeze every drop of adrenaline from the parabolics, super flow, and bumps.

FYI. Kronplatz features as part of the Transalp route. The Transalp route is a spectacular mountain bike tour more than 540km in length, one that allows you to fully immerse yourself within all those breathtaking panoramas you’ve read about it.

Where To Stay?

Pictured: Hotel Reipertingerhof (image via Kronplatz.com)

Hotel Reipertingerhof’s motto is “Everything for the bike.” With the option of being accompanied, when riding, by local bike guide Valentin, all your biker needs and wants are fulfilled here. Valentin’s motto is “Nothing half for the calf,” so fans of energetic, pedal-pushing, experiences will be in their element here. Tours are carefully selected according to ability, and conditions.

Another option is the Hotel Innerhofer. The hotel offers top bike competence, 50 recommended tours including the hotel-own bike shuttle, as well as biking technique and training camps. Agnes is one of the hotel’s two female managers and responsible for all biking matters. No matter how big or small your complaint, she’ll deal with it. She regularly accompanies guests on tours, and is supported by the hotel’s excellent bike team.

Where To Eat?

One of the most popular, and well-reviewed, eating spots in the region is Oberegger Alm. Situated in Valdaora, which you can easily ride to from the summit of Kronplatz, Oberegger Alm serves a mixture of Italian, German, and Austrian cuisine. It offers visitors an amazing view of the valley, and could be the ideal lunch spot if you’re riding in these parts.

Where To Drink?

Picture via Kronplatz.com

One of the coolest and most fun bars in this part of the world is the Busstop Pub. Located in San Vigilio di Marebbe, the quirkily-designed Busstop Pub offers a highly entertaining mix of live music and DJ sets. If you’re looking for some late night party vibes, after a day on the bike, be sure to check this place out. Oh, and you can’t miss it – the outside of it is the front of an old bus.

What The Locals Say?

Pictures via Kronplatz.com

Local mountain bike guides Corinne and Michaelangel Promberger recommend two routes for people visiting the region. One of them starts and ends at San Vigilio di Marebbe, taking you through the Fanes-Senes-Braies Nature Park. The other one starts at Pederü Hut and goes via Col de Locia, San Cassiano (Val Badia), Sasso della Croce, Peitlerkofel and Marmolada.

“Finally, one more suggestion! If you don’t want to stop with your feet on the ground, you can try the thrill of flying and observe this amazing territory from above by doing paragliding. In this case we suggest you to contact Chris, Leo and Robby of Tandemflights Kronplatz.”

For more information on Kronplatz, visit the website. 

