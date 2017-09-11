Anyone with a decent internet connection, a pair of eyes, and a passion for googling mountains will no doubt already be familiar with the Dolomites. Declared by UNESCO to be a world heritage site in 2009, they’re widely thought of as some of the prettiest mountains on the planet. They’re also, as Kronplatz demonstrates so well, an awesome place to ride your bike.

Why Go?

Picture via Kronplatz.com

Back in the day, Kronplatz was thought of as not much more than a pleasantly picturesque connection road. Fortunately for you, things have changed a lot since then – with the region undergoing some seriously impressive mountain bike-friendly developments.

Several kilometres of trails have been built in the last few years, for example, transforming the place into one of Europe’s most interesting biking regions. Paved roads, as well as freeride, enduro, and downhill opportunities; this place has more than enough variety to keep even the fussiest bike rider happy.

The Kronplatz region is home to over 60km of tracks, mostly in the intermediate to expert bracket, and is renowned for the way it can throw up one amazing view after another in a seemingly never-ending run of amazing views.

“…one amazing view after another in a seemingly never-ending run of amazing views.”

From the very top of Kronplatz you can choose to head to the Furcia Pass, to Brunico or to Valdaora. Decisions. Decisions. Decisions. In reality, there’s no need to despair because whichever direction you decide to head in you’ll find yourself enjoying extremely exciting trails and thrill-a-second slopes. I mean, really, is there a better way to start your exploration of South Tyrol?

If you’re looking to properly get your gnar on in Kronplatz, roll on down to one of the bike parks where you can squeeze every drop of adrenaline from the parabolics, super flow, and bumps.

FYI. Kronplatz features as part of the Transalp route. The Transalp route is a spectacular mountain bike tour more than 540km in length, one that allows you to fully immerse yourself within all those breathtaking panoramas you’ve read about it.