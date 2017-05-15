If you’re thinking about hitting up central Europe on your travels this summer, it doesn’t get much more central and idyllic than Linz and the Danube Cycle Path. Awarded the European Capital of Culture in 2009, Linz is architecturally unique and home to a vibrant contemporary cultural scene.

There’s so many things happening here, including the already mentioned and very lovely Danube Cycle Path, that it can be tricky working out how to make best use of your time. Fortunately for you, we’re on hand to guide you through this truly superb adventure destination and make sure you have an unforgettable trip to Upper Austria.

Oh, FYI. With direct flights from London to Linz, your journey here couldn’t be easier. Seriously. Before you know it, you’ll be right in the heart of this place; surrounded by UNESCO World Heritage Sites and cultural monuments.

Why Go?

The Danube Cycle Path is a real treat for bike lovers//Photo via. Austria Tourism

Right. First things first, let’s tackle the Danube Cycle Path. Why? Because, honestly, whether you’re a diehard cycling fan or just a casual bike enthusiast, this ride will melt your heart in all the best ways. Take it from Passau to Grein, via Linz, and you’ll experience almost 150km of heart-stealing scenery.

The Danube Cycle Path will have you going from Passau, past the unique natural spectacle of the Danube Bend at Schlögen, past Engelszell Abbey, on a route to Linz. Further along the Danube, you’ll wind up pedalling through world-famous wine-growing areas and the UNESCO Wachua Cultural Landscape. Along the way, you can also stop off at the Burgruine Dürnstein; ruins of a castle where Richard the Lionheart was imprisoned.

One option in this region is to get yourself on an epic adventure cycling trip from Passau to Bratislava with Hooked On Cycling. You’ll wind your way across three countries, over the course of 391 kilometres, and experience some of the most breathtaking landscapes. When riding here, the biggest problem you’ll have is fighting the urge to get off your bike every two minutes to take another picture. Pricing for this eight day journey starts from £573 per person.

“…the biggest problem you’ll have is fighting the urge to get off your bike every two minutes to take another picture.

So called ‘Bed & Bike Establishments’ are dotted all along the Danube Cycle Path (there’s 21 bike-friendly businesses between Passau and Grein). They’re recognised by the ADFC (the General German Bicycle Club) and provide secure, partially covered bike sheds, as well as “first aid” tools for bicycles, dry rooms, and e-charging stations for those of you riding e-bikes.

As we’ve already mentioned, Linz was the European Capital of Culture in 2009. On top of that, it is also a UNESCO City of Media Arts. The city is a contemporary, creative, place that balances a modern focus with a historic feel. Fans of live music and fine food really can’t go far wrong on this leg of the Danube.

Linz Fest at Whitsun, for example, offers an eclectic mixture of music and culture, while the Linzer Krone Fest serves up popular music acts across the city centre. The Classics at the Cathedral open-air series stages gigs at the foot of Austria’s biggest church. Pflasterspektakel is an annual street-art festival that needs to be seen to be believed, while the Schlossmuseum is a must visit for culture vultures and history enthusiasts alike.

Convinced? Weekend breaks in Linz, with two nights accommodation, start at €109 per person (£92); via Linz Tourismus. For more information on the River Danube, visit the Danube website (donau.com).