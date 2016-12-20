5 Types Of People You’re Guaranteed To Meet While Travelling Round Japan

Photo: iStock.

Thinking about going to Japan in the near future? Well, you should be. You should be thinking about it. Thinking about it night and day. Why? Because Japan is cool. It’s seriously cool. In fact, it’s so cool that just thinking about Japan is enough to turn our skin blue and make our nipples go all pointy.

The world of course is filled with loads of amazing travel destinations but, as far as we’re concerned, none of them are as amazing as Japan. Brilliant cities, incredible history, friendly people, knee-deep powder if skiing or snowboarding is what you love, and a sunrise that makes every other sunrise look like a load of old chuff; yeah, take our word for it, Japan is the bee’s knees.

Before you book your flight, book your hostels, pack your bag, hug your friends, hug your family, and get on that plane though…here’s a little heads up for you. No matter where you go in Japan, or what you do, you’re virtually guaranteed to bump into certain types of people. These, right here, are those people; the people you’re definitely going to meet on your epic Japanese adventure.