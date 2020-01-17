Queenstown | Adventure Destination Guide

If you were to choose, from scratch, the ideal surroundings for an adventure and adrenalin-junkie activity town, you’d most likely end up sketching out something very similar to what’s on offer in Queenstown. Located just off the shores of Lake Wakatipu, this town has got the lot; alpine peaks, glacial peaks, and proper wilderness. No matter the season, there’s something for everyone here.

Product of the rise in adventure travel holidays around the world, Queenstown has quickly grown into a thriving town that’s main purpose is to entertain, recharge the batteries of, and feed the masses of travelling tourists which visit it from around the world. The huge influx of international visitors it gets means Queenstown has a vibrant and diverse feel to it. Bursting full of cafes, bars, clubs and pubs, the town is as much a food and drink lover’s town as it is one of the top adventure sports destinations in the world.

“There’s something for everyone here”

How To Get There

This’ll be the crux for most looking to visit Queenstown, as there’s no real ‘easy’ way to break down the mammoth journey to this little island located off the South Pacific. This remoteness is enhanced for those traveling from essentially anywhere in the Western Hemisphere. Shoutout to our Australian readership though, you’ve got it relatively easy for once.

There are a range of options to fly down from London – usually varying from two or three connecting flights. If you’re looking to fly to Queenstown, then this can be done via Abu Dhabi and Sydney, although we’d say it’s definitely worth considering flying to Auckland instead of Queenstown and to then make your own way down the north and south island towards it. It’ll make for one hell of a road trip, after all.

Pictured: Nearby Remarkable Mountain Range

Why Go

Queenstown might not be the most picturesque town in the world, with a distinct ‘resort’ feel to the town. But while the town falls short on its aesthetics, it more than makes up for this with the breathtaking scenery that surrounds it. When you take a look around you from the town centre, you’ll see that you’re flanked by some of the most epic terrain in Central Otago, with peaks rising straight up from the lake.

On top of this, Queenstown has been dubbed the ‘Adventure Capital of the World’. For this very reason, you’d be a fool to head down to the place without getting a shot or two of adrenalin while you’re there. From the high-octane stuff to something your nan would be comfortable doing, there’s an activity to suit everyone here. Bungee jumping, rafting, skydiving jet boating or 4×4 tours are all accessible from Queenstown. Also worth us pointing out, before we forget, that these activities can all be mixed in between a solid ski season during the winter months – which is in the northern hemisphere summer season, mind.

“You’d be a fool to head down to the place without getting a shot or two of adrenalin while you’re there”

So let’s get into these adventure activities. It’s logical to start with the infamous bungee jump locations of Queenstown – New Zealand is home of the bungee jump after. The world’s first permanent bungee was set up in the late ‘80s just down the road from Queenstown at the Kawarau Gorge Suspension Bridge, which is still run (albeit, refurbished) by OG bungee masters AJ Hackett. Hackett also offer the Nevis Bungee – the world’s highest bungee jump at 134 metres and a slightly more tame Ledge Bungee, accessible from the top of the Skyline Gondola.