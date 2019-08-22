5 Reasons Lithuania Should Be Your Next Adventure Destination

Be honest. How much do you really know about Lithuania? Like if someone sat you down in a chair right now, shone a bright light into your face, and said in a cold, harsh, voice “Tell us everything you know about Lithuania,” how much information could you confidently provide them with? I’m hazarding a guess when I say this, but I’m thinking probably not a great deal.

“Err… err… the capital starts with a V… I think.”

This collective lack of knowledge we have about the country is a real shame because, cards on the table time, Lithuania might just be the best kept secret in the Baltic and one of the best all-round adventure destinations in Europe. Whether it’s spring, summer, autumn, or winter, there’s always something fun going on there. Don’t just take our word for it though. Have a look at the inspiring list below.

1) Wake Parks

With more than 30 wake parks set up at various lakes across the country, Lithuania might just be the most wakeboarder-friendly country on earth. Wake parks in the north of the country, wake parks in the south of the country, wake parks in the east of the country, wake parks in the west of the country, wake parks right in the middle of the country; more wake parks than you’ll know what to do with during the course of your visit. Our pick of the bunch in this wakeboarding heaven is 313 Cable Park.