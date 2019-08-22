5 Reasons Lithuania Should Be Your Next Adventure Destination - Mpora

5 Reasons Lithuania Should Be Your Next Adventure Destination

If you love getting active, no matter the season, look no further than Lithuania

Be honest. How much do you really know about Lithuania? Like if someone sat you down in a chair right now, shone a bright light into your face, and said in a cold, harsh, voice “Tell us everything you know about Lithuania,” how much information could you confidently provide them with? I’m hazarding a guess when I say this, but I’m thinking probably not a great deal.

“Err… err… the capital starts with a V… I think.”

This collective lack of knowledge we have about the country is a real shame because, cards on the table time, Lithuania might just be the best kept secret in the Baltic and one of the best all-round adventure destinations in Europe. Whether it’s spring, summer, autumn, or winter, there’s always something fun going on there. Don’t just take our word for it though. Have a look at the inspiring list below.

1) Wake Parks

With more than 30 wake parks set up at various lakes across the country, Lithuania might just be the most wakeboarder-friendly country on earth. Wake parks in the north of the country, wake parks in the south of the country, wake parks in the east of the country, wake parks in the west of the country, wake parks right in the middle of the country; more wake parks than you’ll know what to do with during the course of your visit. Our pick of the bunch in this wakeboarding heaven is 313 Cable Park.

2) Kayaking / Canoeing / Paddleboarding

Whether you see yourself as more of a kayak person, a canoe person, or a paddleboard person, Lithuania has got you covered. Paddle from one lake to another in Aukštaitija, spot rare birds as you wind your way through the Dzūkija woods, have your mind blown by the otherworldly Curonian Spit (a UNESCO World Heritage Site, no less) or paddle right through the middle of the capital Vilnius. Whatever floats your boat, you’ll find it here.

3) Kiteboarding

In a remote corner of the Curonian Lagoon is Lithuania’s kiteboarding Mecca – Svencelė. Every summer, without fail, kiteboarders flock here in their droves and, in some cases, spend the entire season enjoying the destination’s amazing conditions and extremely feel-good vibes. If you go yourself, be sure to check out the shipping containers that have been repurposed as a very cool hotel. Other top spots on the Lithuanian coast include Nida, Juodkrantė, Palanga and Šventoji.

4) Paragliding

Lithuania is a great country to experience from the sky. Whether that’s stood comfortably in a hot air balloon, or flying through the air with a paraglider like the all-out action sports hero that you are, getting up there and checking out the land from a bird’s eye view is an absolute must while you’re visiting. Take a paraglide round Vilnius, take a paraglide down at the coast by the Curonian Split (enjoy the impressive sand dunes while you’re at it), take a paraglide near Kaunas or take a paraglide somewhere else in Lithuania. Just make sure you go for a paraglide. You won’t regret it.

5) Cycling

Cyclists will love what Lithuania brings to the party. It’s not the biggest country by any stretch but what it lacks in size it more than makes up for in spectacle. Riding your bike around the place is a great way to get a proper feel for it, giving you ample opportunity to immerse yourself within Lithuania’s beautiful landscapes. On a bike, you’ll be able to go to places where cars aren’t welcome; places like the old towns in Vilnius and Kaunas. Outside of the cities, the 200km-long Seaside Cycle Route from Būtingė to Nida comes highly recommended – as does the ride around Lake Plateliai in Samogitia.

For more information on getting active in Lithuania, and for the chance to win an epic four night adventure in the country, head here. 

Sponsored by

