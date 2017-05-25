Ryanair Will Stop Selling UK Flights Next Year in Case of “Hard Brexit”

Luzern, Switzerland: Winglet left wing of a Boeing during the Ryanair flight from Milan to London.

Ryanair may have to stop selling flights to and from the United Kingdom next year because of the fallout from Brexit.

Chief Executive Michael O’Leary has said that if Britain and the EU fail to agree an aviation deal they would have to stop selling flights in the UK at the end of 2018, a worrying point for budget holiday-hunters given that aviation could well become a pressure point in the Brexit talks in Brussels.

O’Leary said that Ryanair pulling out of the UK was a “worst-case scenario” where the UK was no longer part of the EU Open Skies air transport treaty, and that the company have plans to move aircrafts currently in the UK to other UK destinations should this happen.

Ryanair are bit like that angry hamster our school class had when we were seven.

The hamster hates everyone, it makes you pay for it’s food, it’s accommodation and it’s livelihood – which in this case is just sitting in a corner with it’s middle finger pointed at the hamster wheel you lovingly bought it – but you still keep spending money on it and going to visit it because at the end of the day it’s your easiest way of getting away from your daily grind without spending a fortune.