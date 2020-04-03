Simon Reeve | Fjallraven Appoints UK Adventure Broadcaster - Mpora

Simon Reeve | Fjallraven Appoints UK Adventure Broadcaster

Travel writer, broadcaster and all-round good guy is next to be joining the Fjallraven ranks

We were chuffed when Mpora favourite Fjallraven revealed the appointment of all-round top bloke Ray Mears, as their new bushcraft ambassador. We’re equally stoked to hear of yet another impressive signing to the Fjallraven lineup, in adventurer and presenter, Simon Reeve. In fact, we’d go as far to say that the all new Fjallraven ambassadors for 2020 are quickly becoming a group of genuine outdoor legends who you’d love to share a pint or two with or, more specifically, the type you’d bring with you to some of the most ‘out there’ places in the world.

Now, we’ll admit, we didn’t know much about the story of Simon – he was just the guy that made some cracking travel documentaries over on the BBC. But, after doing a little research, a smile was brought to our faces as we read that Simon had quite literally turned his life around – from a point where he was struggling to find his footing after school, to a multi-award winning broadcaster.

Simon now (quite rightly) uses his platform to inspire others to get involved in adventurous pursuits. He had this to say about his new role with Fjallraven: “I’m completely delighted to be partnering with Fjallraven. I’ve been in some tricky, sticky and freezing conditions in recent years and my Fjallraven kit has never let me down. It’s kept me dry in the wet, warm in the cold, and cool in the heat. It’s just brilliant.

“I am a huge, huge fan of Fjallraven clothing and equipment. I heard about one other fan who loves Fjallraven so much he’s got himself a tattoo of the Arctic Fox, and it’s definitely something I’ll consider if the Fjallraven team wants proof of my love!”

“I’ve been in some tricky, sticky and freezing conditions in recent years and my Fjallraven kit has never let me down”

Ralph White, Managing Director of Fjallraven UK noted “It’s absolutely fantastic to bring Simon Reeve into our team as a Fjällräven Ambassador. People will see from his documentary and literary work that with the conditions he faces, the gear that he needs is a serious choice for him. Its features, function, durability, and ease of use are exactly the things he looks for.

“His appreciation of our ethos and sustainability values makes this new partnership all the more rewarding. As Simon said to us, ‘It’s the best kit and clothing I’ve found, and I love your attention to detail, your heritage, your commitment to sustainability, and the fact you build to last’

“For us at Fjallraven, it’s great to be working with such a lovely person who clearly likes our gear so much that he chooses to wear it for most of his life and work, and is happy to represent us from time to time when he’s not filming. We feel that people will very easily relate to Simon’s thoughts and writings about the gear he uses and this will be incredibly valuable”.

For more information on Fjallraven visit the Fjallraven website

For find information on Simon visit Simon’s Instagram

