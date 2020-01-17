Skåne | Adventure Destination Guide - Mpora

Pictured: View over the forest at Soderasen National Park

Why Go

No visit to Scandinavia is complete without enjoying their ‘everyman’s right’. That’s the freedom to hike or camp wherever you want, so long as it isn’t someone’s garden or a farmer’s crop field. A good way to make the most of it would be a hike along the Skåneleden Trail, a network of five fully way-marked paths that criss-cross the entire county. You could, perhaps, walk a quick section on the outskirts of Malmö, or maybe you could tell your boss you’re away for a couple of months and go and do the whole thing. All 1250 kilometres of it. Stay in the 90 free-to-use basic wooden shelters along the way for the duration and it won’t even set you back much. Too tempting, right?

Söderåsen National Park is considered to be one of the highlights of the trail, an area of thick woodland that’s been virtually unchanged for over 150 million years. Make sure you get to the highest point called Kopperhatten. There you’ll find a far-reaching view over the tree tops and also right down into a 90m deep ravine. Then there’s Oden Lake, a great spot for a bit of wild swimming… very cold wild swimming.

For more hiking and for just about every other activity, whether that’s surfing, kayaking, climbing, road cycling or mountain biking, it’s the Kullaberg Peninsula Nature Reserve you want to head to. You can start your morning riding the numerous mtb trails (of various difficulties) through the woods, hike to a sea cliff for some climbing after lunch and then, if the surf’s good, hit the beach at Molle before finishing up at one of the typically Scandinavian bars or restaurants in the old fishing village.

If road cycling is more your thing, the area is actually one of the stopping points for one of Europe’s finest cycling trails, the Kattegattleden, a 400km fully signposted journey along the quiet lanes between Helsingborg city in the south and Gothenburg in the north.

For all you need to explore Kullaberg’s forest and bouldery coastline with its hidden coves and caves it’s worth speaking to Kullabergs Guiderna, they’ll kit you out and guide you or give you the local knowledge to explore by yourself.