Skåne | Adventure Destination Guide - Mpora

In case you’re not familiar with Skåne, the best way for us to give you an idea of where it is would be thus: you know that massive bridge that links Denmark with Sweden? Well, it’s the county on the Swedish side. It’s the very, very south of the country, just a stone’s throw across the water from Copenhagen and home to the city of Malmö.
What it’s also home to is a diverse landscape that’s primed for the outdoor adventurer – think mountain bike trails through forests bigger than London, hikes along a coastline more jagged than a lumberjack’s saw and cycle routes through quiet country lanes not too dissimilar to those in the south of England (but without the speeding white vans and abandoned fridges).
How To Get There
Malmö, often seen as the gateway to Skåne, has an airport but reaching it from the UK is a bit of a headache – a two flight kind of headache. Have no fear though, because if you fly straight from London or Liverpool to Copenhagen Airport you can jump straight on a train from there and be in the centre of Malmö in as little as half an hour. From there, with the help of the handy Skånetrafiken app, you’ll be able to get trains and buses throughout the whole county.
Costs? A return flight from the UK to Copehnagen will normally cost you between £70 and £100 and then a one-way ticket across the Oresund bridge to Malmö for 96 DKK (roughly €13).
