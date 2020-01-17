Taghazout | Adventure Destination Guide - Mpora

When summer turns to winter the thought of driving down to Cornwall for a surf suddenly doesn’t feel as appealing as it did when it was 30 plus degrees outside. And if the cold water isn’t intimidating enough, the waves too tend to get bigger as we enter the winter months. Sure, some of us may have what it takes to head out to Portugal and tackle the big stuff but others may not feel comfortable enough to take on the waves outside Peniche (even if the warmer temperatures are appealing). This is where Taghazout in Morocco can come in.

Whilst Sri Lanka and Indonesia offer good waves year-round a roughly 15-hour flight, and £700 return ticket, might not be ideal if you’re looking to only spend a long weekend surfing. So, where to head for a cheap short surf trip with the possibility for some sun too? Again, this is where Taghazout in Morocco can come in and show you a good time.

Photo: Kristiina Moilanen

How To Get There

Morocco’s got plenty of good surf spots to explore, with Taghazout being an easy one to get too. The closest airport is Agadir, which is about a one-hour drive from Taghazout. You can either book a transfer that will cost you about 300 Dirham (£24) or make your way to the centre of Agadir by bus. From here, another bus will take you all the way to Taghazout. Travelling by bus will take you a bit longer, but if you’re looking to save some cash you might want to look into this option.

If it’s your first visit to Morocco, you might want to see a bit more of the country first. Flying into Marrakech and spending a day exploring the paths of the ancient Medina will give you a good dose of culture before heading out to the coast.

Getting from Marrakech to Agadir is also easy – you can either grab the bus (cheaper option) or organise for a transfer. The buses have got air-conditioning, and the seats are comfy too. Book your ticket with either Supratours or CTM (we recommend using ComparaBUS as a way to compare times and services). You can book your ticket online, just make sure you’re at the bus station on time.

Pictured: Taghazout beach front. Photo: Stella Pentti

Why Go

Surf. Taghazout is small and, despite the endless opportunities for surfing and yoga, there isn’t really much else to do. We’re not saying this is a bad thing (it’s definitely not a bad thing) but if you’re looking for a full-on active holiday with multiple different things to keep you busy, Taghazout might not be your cup of tea. If you’re looking for a surf-chill-eat-repeat kind of getaway though, one with the occasional yoga class thrown in the mix, this is where you want to be.

If you’re staying in Taghazout you’ve got a variety of great surf spots up and down the coast. There are plenty of good waves suitable for surfers of every level. Ideal, we think you’ll agree, if you’re heading out with a crew that consists of everything from beginners to experts.

The choice of waves can be a bit intimidating at first and, if you aren’t familiar with the area, we would highly advise you have a chat with the locals before jumping in the water. There are loads of surf camps around, so getting a lesson won’t be an issue.

If you feel like you’ve gone past the lesson stage, there’s the option to book ‘surf guiding’ – where instructors drive you to the best spots according to your level. This idea of moving about to find the best surfing spots, by the way, is why renting a car might be the way to go. There’s plenty of good beaches around the Taghazout area, with some being located a bit further away.

Pictured: View from the yoga studio in Amouage. Photo: Stella Pentti

Even though you’ll be surfing off the coast of Africa, a wetsuit is a must – especially during the winter months. If you don’t want to freeze your arse off when jumping in the water, you’ll be fine with a full length 3 / 2mm one wetsuit. If you’re planning to head over sometime between April and September, you’ll probably be fine rocking a 2mm long-sleeved shorty.

Yoga might not be everyone’s cup of tea but there is plenty of it in Taghazout. Visitors who haven’t yet given it a go, or haven’t been pleased with their previous gos at it, should try it here. You may find a yoga class in Taghazout to be more soothing than that one you had in that cramped London studio that time. Nothing quite like doing it in a Moroccan ‘penthouse’ studio, while listening to the sound of real waves.

There are quite a few places to choose from if you’re looking to do yoga, and many of the hotels offer both yoga classes and surf lessons. More on that a bit further down.

If you do fancy taking a break from surfing, a day trip from Taghazout is a good alternative. Agadir is only half an hour away, with a big market you can spend a day exploring. Another option is to drive up to Paradise Valley, which is known for its rock pools and small waterfalls. There are plenty of organised tours around so getting there can be easily arranged.