Two Teenagers Rescued After Three Days Lost in the Skull-Filled Catacombs of Paris - Mpora

It can’t have been the most pleasant of three days…

Here’s an idea for a horror film. Hollywood, you can have this. As long as you don’t let M. Night Shyamalan direct it.

So, two teenagers get lost in the Catacombs of Paris – the underground ossuary known as “the world’s largest grave”, containing the bones of more than six million people and found deep within the 150-mile network of tunnels that runs under the French capital.

The teenagers then have to survive for three days in the pitch-black tunnels of the Catacombs, without food or drink and wandering past bones underfoot and skulls on the walls with almost every step, before a search team eventually locates them after a lengthy search with a pack of rescue dogs.

Sounds terrifying, right? And whatever lucky film director does eventually take on this tale on can now legitimately stick “based on a true story” at the start of the film – because that’s exactly what is reported to have happened to two teens aged 16 and 17 years old.