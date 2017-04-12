Where To Stay

The fantastic Hotel La Perla in Canazei

If you’re looking to sleep in style, the four and a half star Hotel La Perla offers a fantastic base in Canazei less than 100m away from the first gondola. Their beds are comfy, their spa is outstanding and they offer a free snack buffet for guests at lunch which is often much needed after a day on the slopes. The in-house restaurant is also well worth a stop.

The three-star Hotel Ladina in Campitello di Fassa is a solid option for those with less of a budget. A popular choice with many travellers, it also features a spa and restaurant and the Col Rodella ski lift is only 200m away.

Where To Eat

Trentino is a region known for it’s gastronomy – whether it’s the fresh-fish, the meat, the cheeses or the wine. For dinner in Canazei try out Rita Stube. It’s the perfect place to taste local products and a range of Trentino wines that you can choose directly in the “Cevena of Vin” (wine cellar).

For a more adventurous dining experience, head to the Mountain Refuge Fienile Monte. You can take a transfer to the restaurant by snow groomer or snowmobile and the steaks and local meats on offer will fill your dreams for months after.

On the slopes, we’d recommend stopping for lunch at the Rifugio Zedron. You’ll find it at the top of the yellow cable car from Corvara on the Sella Ronda route. Like both of the above, their local ingredients are absolutely delicious, the views are to die for, and we’d recommend their local beer as well. Just don’t have too much of it before you get back on the slopes!

Where To Drink

Apres-ski!

Canazei has the most lively après options in Val di Fassa. Bar Esso on the main street is the place to go if you’re done for the day and back in town. It has a little outside area which gets particularly busy on weekends and serves up beer and music.

Après Ski Paradis does exactly what it says on the tin and is often packed, though it can draw an older crowd than you might expect at après.

What The Locals Say

“The Sella Ronda tour is good for sight-seeing but once you’ve seen the views you’ll find better skiing, better snow and less crowded slopes on the other side of the mountain.”

Tommy, long-time mountain guide in Val di Fassa.

More Information

For further information on visiting Val di Fassa, check out the official website.