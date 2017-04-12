Val di Fassa is a mountain valley in north-eastern Trentino known for its outstanding views of the Italian Dolomites.
There are various towns you can choose as your base from which to access the rest of the valley, the most popular of which are the resorts of Campitello di Fassa and Canazei.
The region can be reached in a few hours from Venice or Innsburck airport, and even quicker from the Bolzano airport, which is only 40km away.
Why Go?
Go to Val di Fassa for the views and stay for the outdoor adventures.
Base yourself in Canazei and your jaw will drop as soon as you step foot on the pavements. The main road through town leads your eye directly up to the Gran Vernel mountain which dominates the skyline. Throughout the day as the lighting changes the beauty of the village only increases.
When you get off your first gondola of the day things only get better. One cable car from town and you’ll have the Sella Massif on your right, the Sassolungo mountain group straight ahead and the Marmolada glacier on your left. The combination of the distinctive dolomite rock-shapes with the more traditional Alp-like mountains and forests is a sight to behold.
